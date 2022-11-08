The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training announces its full performance schedule for the 2022-23 season. This will be the first season under the artistic direction of Andrei Malaev-Babel, who began his tenure as the director of the program in July.

The season opens with Kate Hamill’s tongue-in-cheek interpretation of Jane Austen’s classic "Sense & Sensibility." Directed by James Dean Palmer, this play will make audience members’ hearts flutter as they follow the romantic adventures of the Dashwood sisters. Tested by bad fortune, treachery and deceit, the noble sisters pursue their bliss despite all odds. Attendees will see these beloved characters in a new and refreshing light, as social satire and romance intertwine in this stylish adaptation. Through Nov. 20.


