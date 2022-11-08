The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training's season opens with Kate Hamill’s tongue-in-cheek interpretation of Jane Austen’s classic "Sense & Sensibility." Pictured are Rebecca Rose Mims and Sharon Pearlman.
This will be the first season under the artistic direction of Andrei Malaev-Babel, who began his tenure as the director of the program in July.
Photo courtesy of Frank Atura/The FSU/Asolo Conservatory
The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training announces its full performance schedule for the 2022-23 season. This will be the first season under the artistic direction of Andrei Malaev-Babel, who began his tenure as the director of the program in July.
The season opens with Kate Hamill’s tongue-in-cheek interpretation of Jane Austen’s classic "Sense & Sensibility." Directed by James Dean Palmer, this play will make audience members’ hearts flutter as they follow the romantic adventures of the Dashwood sisters. Tested by bad fortune, treachery and deceit, the noble sisters pursue their bliss despite all odds. Attendees will see these beloved characters in a new and refreshing light, as social satire and romance intertwine in this stylish adaptation. Through Nov. 20.
"Stick Fly" is a provocative comedy-drama by playwright Lydia Diamond. Race, class and cultural expectations come into play as an affluent Black American family reunites at their Martha’s Vineyard home. FSU/Asolo Conservatory graduate Marcus Denard Johnson returns to direct. Jan. 3-22.
Another graduate, Kirstin Franklin, will direct J.B. Priestley’s "An Inspector Calls. As the mysterious Inspector Goole investigates the influential Birling family, every corner of their souls is exposed to the blinding light of truth. The thriller-like suspense of this play is gripping. Feb. 21-March 12.
The Conservatory will wrap up the season with William Shakespeare’s first big hit, "Love’s Labour’s Lost," directed by Jonathan Epstein. The classic comedy about the King of Navarre and his three courtiers who forswear the company of women is full of wit, romance, beautiful poetry and delightful characters. April 4–23.
“Audiences can rely on the FSU/Asolo Conservatory to deliver a theatergoing experience unlike any other,” said Malaev-Babel. “It is not often that you get to enjoy shows created specifically for the cast. This season, patrons are in for a treat, because each of our four plays has been carefully chosen with the consideration of our actors’ creative individualities, and their collective identity as an ensemble.”
Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For more information, call 941-351-8000 or visit asolorep.org/conservatory.
