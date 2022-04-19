FSU/Asolo Conservatory presents ‘Twelfth Night’

Zoya Martin, Evan Stevens, Jerald Wheat and Erin O’Connor in FSU Asolo Conservatory’s “Twelfth Night.”

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY JOHN REVISKY

The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training wraps up its 2021-22 season with William Shakespeare’s "Twelfth Night."

Adapted and directed by Jonathan Epstein, and with original music by Daniel Levy, the show runs through April 24.

Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy of (mis)identity begins with twins being shipwrecked. The young woman, believing her twin brother dead, disguises herself as a boy for her own safety.

But she finds herself playing go-between for the beautiful countess Olivia and Count Orsino, with whom she herself has fallen in love. When her brother reappears, identities are mistaken, and chaos abounds.

Full of some of Shakespeare’s most glorious characters, this masterwork is performed by the entire second year FSU/Asolo Conservatory company.

“Twelfth Night is a play of unanswered questions – Who are you? What dost thou know? Who does do you wrong? Above all — What is love?” noted Epstein. “Every great play embodies the uneasy balance between our need for justice and our longing for togetherness and harmony. 'Twelfth Night,' more than most, balances these on a knife edge.”

The cast of is comprised of the second-year Conservatory students Joe Ayers as Sir Andrew, Dreaa Kay Baudy as Maria, Macaria Chaparro Martinez as Festa, Christian Douglass as Sir Toby Belch, Zoya Martin as Malvolia, Erin O’Connor as Violet, Peter Raimondo as Antonio, Evan Stevens as Sebastian, Sydney Story as Vesta, Jerald Wheat as Duke Orsino and Imani Lee Williams as Olivia.

