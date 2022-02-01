The stars are back. The James and Barbara Moore Observatory at Florida SouthWestern State College, Charlotte campus has resumed its free public viewing sessions.
The sessions, traditionally held just after sunset the first Friday of each month from September through May, were shelved in the opening wave of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. They resumed in December, with a few adjustments to conduct public stargazing safely, said observatory director Tom Segur.
About a third as many people will be let into the building at one time, Segur said. It had been the practice to have people line up on the circular staircase to the main telescope inside the observatory dome, and smaller portable telescopes would be set up outside the observatory building. They considered using only the smaller telescopes and not letting people into the dome.
The main telescope is fitted with a video camera. Segur said at one point school officials wondered if the viewing sessions could be done remotely in a kind of a celestial Zoom session. He said he explained to them that doing something like that would miss the point.
“When people come here, 95% of them come to do one thing,” Segur said while standing at the main telescope. “It's to stand right here and to look into that eyepiece and to see what's there, not to look in a monitor.
“They can sit at their computer all day long and look into a monitor and see images from Hubble. That's not what they came here to see. They want to look into a telescope and see something that's out there, right now.”
Segur anticipates allowing just a couple people upstairs at a time. And the telescopes outside will still be preset to that night's cosmic highlights.
“We try to get objects that the public would really enjoy seeing,” he said. In the fall, people are eager to see the rings of Saturn and Jupiter's Great Red Spot. By winter, the two gas giants lose their prominent placement in the night sky, and the Orion Nebula becomes a viewing favorite.
The observatory will sometimes have extra viewing sessions if there is something special going on up there. There are no big special celestial events coming up this year, Segur said. There was quite a lunar eclipse in mid-November. It was the longest lunar eclipse in the last 581 years, and there won't be one that long again for another 648 years.
Segur said if it's overcast, there's nothing they can do about it. Even though telescopes can let you see objects way out in space, they can't cut though cloud cover a few thousand feet overhead.
Though they don't offer rain check dates, visitors to the observatory can find out when and where to do a little “sungazing.” On the third Saturday morning of each month Segur and some of his fellow astronomy buffs alternate among Ponce DeLeon Park and Gilchirst Park in Punta Gorda and Bayshore Live Oak Park in Port Charlotte to observe the surface of the sun, using hydrogen alpha telescopes. They welcome people to stop by, ask questions and take a safe glance at the sun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.