If tribute groups were measured in degrees of separation from the originals, The Beach Buoys are about as close as they get.
Consider group creator, producer, leader and lifelong Beach Boys fan Shawn Bryant, bass player who stands in for Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson.
“I met Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, but never Brian. Wish I had,” he said.
More important, though, Bryant has played beside members of The Wrecking Crew, a legendary but unsung group of L.A. session musicians whose services were used in thousands of 1960s and 1970s studio recordings, including virtually all of the Beach Boys’ “Pet Sounds” album. They weren’t publicly recognized, but insiders held them in awe.
Brian Wilson said of the group that laid down all his instrumental tracks, “The Wrecking Crew was the focal point of the music. They were the ones with all the spirit and all the know-how.”
For 10 years starting in 2007, Bryant played live and recorded with former Wrecking Crew members and 1964-1976 Beach Boys session musicians Don Randi, Jerry Cole and Hal Blaine, the latter dubbed “the most recorded drummer in history” by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
“For me, as a fan of pop music, a kid growing up in the sixties, it was really exciting to count these people among my friends.”
Bryant has also played bass and guitar for a number of other legends, including Jan Berry of Jan and Dean, who pioneered the surf sound that the Beach Boys later popularized.
“When we’re not doing the Beach Buoys, I make my living as a side man,” he said.
Next, consider The Beach Buoys drummer Nelson Bragg, who was Brian Wilson’s vocalist/percussionist for 14 years and toured the world with The Beach Boys’ 50th Anniversary Reunion. He stands in for the late Dennis Wilson.
There are also William Gunn, lead vocalist playing Mike Love; Matthew Mendel on lead vocals and rhythm guitar as Al Jardine; and John Kevish, doing vocals and lead guitar as Carl Wilson.
Bryant conceived The Beach Buoys in 2017 on the heels of his 15-years-long Epcot Center Beatles tribute "The British Invasion."
His vision was to create a show that captured The Beach Boys in their touring prime, circa 1964-1966. The idea was not to simply cover Beach Boys music. He wanted to recreate the whole package — look, sound and music.
The Beach Buoys bear a good resemblance to the originals. They use the right guitars, amps and drum set. They wear identical striped shirts, straight-legged slacks and boots. They reproduce the five-part vocal harmonies, choreographed moves and energy of The Beach Boys.
To make The Beach Buoys experience even more engaging, they sprinkle The Beach Boys humor, history and audience participation throughout the show.
At Gulf Theater, they’ll start out with car songs like “Little Deuce Coupe” and continue with surf songs up to “California Girls.” “Pet Sounds,” tracks from “Smile” and “Kokomo” come up in the second set.
“We follow their thread along, and it works out really well,” said Bryant.
