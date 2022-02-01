No, The Blues Brothers were not real. The 1980 film about pair is a tale of redemption for paroled convict “Joliet” Jake Blues and his blood brother, Elwood, who go on "a mission from God" to save the Catholic orphanage where they were raised. To do that, they must reunite their star-studded R&B band and put on a show to raise $5,000 for the orphanage's back taxes.
As they set out in the iconic Bluesmobile — a 1974 Dodge Monaco police car — Elwood famously deadpans, “There are 106 miles to Chicago, we have a full tank of gas, half a pack of cigarettes, it's dark and we're wearing sunglasses.”
In a 1988 interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Dan Aykroyd explained that his and John Belushi’s Blues Brothers act, which started as a “Saturday Night Live” bit, was partly an over-the-top take on soul/R&B duo Sam and Dave, of “Soul Man” fame.
"Well, obviously,” Aykroyd said, “the duo thing and the dancing, but the hats came from John Lee Hooker. The suits came from the concept that when you were a jazz player in the '40s, '50s, '60s, to look straight, you had to wear a suit."
To this day, if the right two guys wear the right black fedoras, suits, skinny ties and sunglasses at night, they can be Blues Brothers, too.
Paul Ferretti has been at it since New York, 1986, when Jake and Elwood were still big news from SNL and the movie.
“We were one of the better acts, so we actually got to play with Dan Aykroyd, Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy, SNL keyboardist Paul Shaffer and some of the other original Blues Brothers,” Ferretti said. “I’ve got them on speed dial.”
To perfect the dance moves, they scoured YouTube for SNL skits, just about memorized the movie and saw The Blues Brothers (by then with Jim Belushi) live.
And, Ferretti added, Blues Brothers original Aykroyd doesn’t mind tribute-band imitation one bit. It helps keep the genre alive, playing music that he loves.
The Blues Brothers Soul Band tribute also performs soul and R&B songs that weren’t in the movie or on SNL, including some written by the original band members who were the real talent behind The Blues Brothers. Studio musicians like Steve Cropper and Donald “Duck” Dunn never got star billing for themselves, but wrote songs for and backed singers like Otis Redding and Sam and Dave.
In this tribute, Robert Vicens plays Elwood to Ferretti’s Jake. The instrumental stars are Steve “Commando” Pierce on guitar, Dave “Doc Brown” Langley on bass, Rick Morales on drums, Mark Ordway on trumpet, Brad Jimenez on sax, Tom Lacy on trombone and Stan “The Man” Bernstein on keyboards.
Half the show will be a rock-and-soul Tina Turner tribute featuring Kedash Cornelius performing songs from Turner’s live concerts: original hits like “Proud Mary” as well as rock-and-roll covers from the Beatles to Bob Seger.
“It’s a good mix,” Ferretti said. “You have fun party music with The Blues Brothers and high-energy rock and roll with Tina Turner.”
