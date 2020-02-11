Last year, more than 6,000 revelers turned out for two days of the 10th annual Punta Gorda Funk Fest at the city’s downtown City Marketplace.
It was an all-time record for the annual festival. They were attracted, as usual, by the 10th, annual appearance by the crowd pleasing Here Come the Mummies, delivering their “Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave.”
According to Funk Fest promoter Matt Nemic. This year’s program, Feb. 14-15 at the City Marketplace in Punta Gorda, on two stages, is going to be “the granddaddy of them all.”
Two of the featured bands have been nominated for this year’s Grammy Awards.
For one, Lettuce, it will be a final warmup for the bands’ unprecedented, upcoming tour of 13 European nations from Feb. 18 to March 13.
The band touts itself as a “genre busting, funk, jazz, soul, jam, psychedelic, hip-hop, avant-garde, experimental” group. Its bass player, Erick Coomes, says the band is “big on improvisation and arts fans. We consider them part of the same world. It’s like painting live with five others, one arm and a single brush.”
Its name is a takeoff from its various albums, as in “Let Us Rage.”
The other Grammy nominee is Robert Randolph & The Family Band. Randolph is a nationally renowned pedal guitarist, vocalist and song writer, who started out playing gospel music in a church in Orange, New Jersey.
Leaving the confines of gospel, he discovered rock, funk, soul, jazz band scene, soon forging his own sound by fusing elements of those genres.
Today he is an inspiration to the likes of Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana and Derek Trucks, all of whom have played with him.
He reminds people that “all music is related. Gospel is the same as blues. The only thing that changes is that gospel people are singing about God and Jesus, and in the blues, people are singing about ‘my baby left me,’ and whiskey.”
Here Come the Mummies will still be the feature attraction. The anonymous band members will be winding up the festival Feb. 15 with their traditional macabre funklore, finishing before midnight, lest other mummies might rise.
Other bands include The Main Squeeze, Funk You, Voodoo Visionary, The Nth Power, Joe Marcinek Band, Dr. Bacon and The Headstones.
No coolers, backpacks, outside beverages and food. Food trucks and multiple vendors will be on hand to feed the hungry. No pets. Chairs and blankets are OK. Large handbags/backpacks are prohibited. All items are subject to search. Rain or shine event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.