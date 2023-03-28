Gaelic Storm and The High Kings are taking "The Mighty Tour 2023" to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on April 5.
It’s hard to imagine a band just coming into their own after 20 years of success, but that’s exactly what makes Gaelic Storm a true anomaly. This multi-national, Celtic juggernaut grows stronger with each live performance, and after two decades and more than 2,000 shows, it is a true force to be reckoned with. With their latest release, “Go Climb a Tree,” their music has never sounded more representative of themselves as musicians and as live performers.
The country-music folks adore the storytelling, the bluegrass-heads love the instrumentals, Celtic fans love their devotion to tradition and the rockers simply relish the passion they play their instruments with. Each band member, in their own way, expresses a deep gratitude for their fans, but it’s best summed up in the words of Patrick Murphy: “The fans are the ones that have given us this life. We’re here for them.”
After 15 years at the top of their game, The High Kings are still selling out venues around the world to an ever-growing army of loyal fans. Having already surpassed a million listeners on Spotify as well as two platinum albums in their time, The High Kings are celebrating 15 years together by releasing 15 brand new tracks.
In their time together, The High Kings have charted across the world and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans, as well as in many prestigious situations including for the Prime Minister of England (2011) and Barak Obama (2012).
