Gaelic Storm and The High Kings: Two mighty bands in one epic show

The High Kings have teamed up with Gaelic Storm for "The Mighty Tour 2023."

 Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Gaelic Storm and The High Kings are taking "The Mighty Tour 2023" to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on April 5.

It’s hard to imagine a band just coming into their own after 20 years of success, but that’s exactly what makes Gaelic Storm a true anomaly. This multi-national, Celtic juggernaut grows stronger with each live performance, and after two decades and more than 2,000 shows, it is a true force to be reckoned with. With their latest release, “Go Climb a Tree,” their music has never sounded more representative of themselves as musicians and as live performers.


