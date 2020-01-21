The international hit show “Menopause The Musical” will run through Feb. 2 at Venice Theatre.
“Menopause The Musical” introduces us to four women at a lingerie sale who have nothing in common but a black lace bra and memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more. This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ,60s, ,70s and ,80s will have audiences cheering and dancing in the aisles.
Venice Theatre’s production is presented by special license from GFOUR Productions and is directed by Allan Kollar with music direction by Peter Madpak, sound design by Nate Blaweiss, scenic design by Tim Wisgerhof, lighting design by John Michael Andzulis and costume design by Jeannette Rybicki. Choreography supervisors Kim Vanbiesbrouck and Teri Adams are assisted by Geena Ravella. Starring in the show are Colleen Sudduth Buchmeier as Earth Mother, Nancy Slusser as Iowa Housewife, Monica Palmer as Professional Woman, and Kim Gardner Kollar as Soap Star. Slusser and Palmer appear courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
Director Allan Kollar says, “When I saw ‘Menopause’ several years ago off-Broadway I knew right away that I had to bring the show to our audiences. I’m excited that we are the first community theatre to produce the show with our own designs and two of our own amazingly talented local actresses.”
Like Kollar, many men the world over have enjoyed “Menopause The Musical,” leaving the show with a better understanding of their wives, mothers, friends and sisters. A male patron once said, “This should be a mandatory workshop for all men.”
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays. Additional 2 p.m. matinees are scheduled for Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.
