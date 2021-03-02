Following in the family footsteps of seven generations, Rene Gasser has recreated a show for this tour, only previously seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain. The Royal Horses of Europe are some of the most celebrated in history, favored for centuries by royalty, equestrian riders and this performance celebrates the tradition, athleticism and grace of these revered creatures.
For the last 12 years Riding Master, Gasser had been touring both in Australia and abroad with his various productions, which include “Lipizzaner’s With the Stars,” “Equestra” and “The Horseman from Snowy River.” Gasser is now excited to bring to audiences in North America his production of Gala of The Royal Horses.
“The unique qualities of the Royal Horses single them out from all other breeds in the Equine world. Their physical beauty and grace, coupled with exceptional courage and nobility make them an object of admiration and a source of inspiration for horse lovers everywhere,” says Gasser.
Gala of The Royal Horses will include performances that feature the Lipizzaner Stallions, the Spanish Andalusian, Friesian and the majestic Arabian breeds, as well as recently added Quarter horse. The event is dedicated to showing off the amazing beauty and maneuvers these horses are capable of including the stunning maneuvers once used on the battlefield now known as “The Airs Above the Ground,” The “Art of Garrocha” as well as “Roman Riding” — see Gigi Gasser standing atop a pair of horses, with one foot on each horse.
For your safety and others, masks will be required for all attendees as well as social distancing of at least 6 feet from others not from your household as well as a temperature check. A temperature of 100.4F or below is required for entry.
