Gator Mike's adds new virtual reality arena

Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park is launching a new virtual reality arena, Virtuix Omni Arena, starting Jan. 15. The Omni Arena is a new way for gamers to immerse themselves into the VR world differently than they have ever experienced before. This high-energy ESports attraction features six games allowing gamers to run, socialize and win cash prizes.
This VR arena is exciting to both elite gamers and casual gamers. People would describe it as a “virtual experience of a lifetime.” Thanks to the brand-new Omni 2.0 motion platform, gamers can run within the game. The National Leadership Board has been playing for over two years with weekly and monthly cash prizes. Come in, build a team and practice for your spot on the board.
Gator Mike’s Arena games include:
“Dead Zone Zombies” — Enter the Dead Zone and clear out the zombies. Compete for kills, find supplies and work together with your teammates to survive.
“Elite Force” — Join the Elite Force and fight against your friends in this military shooter deathmatch. Eliminate the most enemies to win.
“Paranormal (Enter The Manor)” – Up to four players enter a haunted house together to investigate the supernatural activity. As they make their way through the majestic mansion, it becomes clear that they are not alone.
“Blackbeard (Trails of Skull Island)” — Prove your worth in the trails of Skull Island. Loot treasure, defeat foes and overcome special challenges to become a true pirate legend.
“Core Defense” — Survive waves of robots and defend the Powercores in Core Defense. Team up with other players and go for the high score on the Omniverse leaderboards.
“Hardpoint” — Compete against your friends in this player vs. player game. Score points by occupying the Hardpoint. The team with the most points at the end of the match wins.
The arena is intended for use by people between 4 feet 2 inches and 6 feet 5 inches tall, and no more than 285 lbs.
