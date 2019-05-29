Join the Venice Institute for Performing Arts and Venice MainStreet, Inc. for the Gazebo Starlight Cinema series.
Movies start at sundown in downtown Venice’s Centennial Park. 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice.
Bring blankets, chairs, and the whole family to kick off your weekend and enjoy these free monthly movies in the park.
We encourage you to support your wonderful local Venice Avenue businesses by bringing snacks, dinner, ice cream (or gelato) to the Gazebo to enjoy during the movie.
May 31: “The Sound of Music”
June 7: “Night at the Museum”
July 5: “Percy Jackson & The Olympians”
Aug. 2: “Mrs. Doubtfire”
Sept. 6: “X-Men”
Oct. 4: “Book of Life”
Nov. 1 “The Peanuts Movie”
Cec. 6: “Home Alone”
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/venicemainstreet/events.
