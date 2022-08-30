George Lopez brings his 'OMG Hi!' comedy tour

George Lopez broke ground for Latino comics by embracing his ethnicity and confronting racial stereotypes head on.

 Photo provided by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Grammy-nominated comedian, actor and TV host George Lopez will bring his “OMG Hi!" comedy tour to the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Dec. 15.

Lopez’s illustrious and multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, standup comedy and late-night television.


