George Lopez brings his 'OMG Hi!' comedy tour

Grammy-nominated comedian, actor and TV host George Lopez will bring his “OMG Hi!" comedy tour to the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa on Dec. 15.
Lopez’s illustrious and multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, standup comedy and late-night television.
Lopez has been shooting for his upcoming NBC comedy "Lopez vs Lopez" featuring his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez. The sitcom about a blue-collar family is set to premiere in November.
Like many African Americans comedians before him, Lopez broke ground for Latino comics by embracing his ethnicity and confronting racial stereotypes head on. He is currently performing stand up in arenas across the country on his "OMG Hi! comedy tour. His original comedy special “We’ll Do It For Half” for Netflix premiered globally in the summer of 2020. Prior to that, Lopez joined Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer onstage for "The Comedy Get Down," which inspired a scripted comedy series.
Lopez has four HBO specials to his credit: "The Wall" (2017), "It’s Not Me, It’s You" (2012), "Tall, Dark and Chicano" (2009) and "America's Mexican" (2007). His acclaimed comedy concert, "Why You Crying?," debuted on Showtime in 2004. He released his third standup CD, "El Mas Chingon," in 2006, which also earned Lopez a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Comedy Album. In 2004, he was nominated for a Grammy in the same category for his CD "Team Leader."
On television, Lopez produced and starred in "Lopez," a semi-autobiographical single camera sitcom for two seasons on TV Land. The series explored his struggle between two worlds and the crises that are often of his own making. In 2014, Lopez co-created and starred in the multi-camera ensemble comedy "Saint George" for FX. He hosted TBS’ inaugural late night talk show, "Lopez Tonight," for two seasons. It represented Lopez's return to series television after co-creating, writing, producing and starring in the hit television sitcom "George Lopez," which ran for six seasons on ABC. The show remains a hit with viewers in syndication.
In film, Lopez most recently starred in "Walking with Herb" opposite Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell. The faith-based story was inspired by Joe S. Bullock’s novel of the same name. He appeared in IFC Films’ modern-day "Western No Man’s Land" opposite Frank Grillo, Jake Allyn and Andie MacDowell, and received high praise for the performance. Lopez was the voice for a series of characters in a string of animated blockbuster films including Zook in "Gnome Alone," Rafael in "Rio" and "Rio 2," Thurman in "Escape from Planet Earth " and Grouchy Smurf in "The Smurfs."
In May 2004, Lopez’s autobiography, "Why You Crying?," entered The New York Times Bestsellers Top 20 List. The book was co-written by Emmy winning writer and sportscaster Armen Keteyian. Lopez released his second memoir in 2013, "I’m Not Gonna Lie And Other Lies You Tell When You Turn 50," in which he shares the unabashed and hilarious truth about aging — as only he can.
In 2005, "Time Magazine" named him one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America and the Harris Poll named him one of the Top Ten Favorite Television Personalities. The following year, Lopez received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.