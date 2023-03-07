Gershwin, Porter and all that jazz

The Chris Walters Trio delivers Gershwin and Porter with a side of gumbo, in “Rhapsody in Burlesque,” co-sponsored by the Charlotte County Jazz Society.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Take a stroll through the French Quarter some sultry moonlit night. You’ll take in a rollicking mélange of jazz, swing, Dixieland and ragtime.

Like New Orleans jazz itself, you can’t pigeonhole the wild hybrid that is New Orleans-born pianist/singer/composer/animator Chris Walters.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments