'Get Happy' — Michael Feinstein celebrates Judy Garland centennial

Filled with special surprise moments, Michael Feinstein and audiences will come together in celebrating Judy Garland's talent and charisma.

 Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Grammy-nominated Michael Feinstein celebrates Judy Garland on her 100th birthday in a special Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall performance on Feb. 7. 

Executive-produced by Liza Minnelli, audiences are invited to join a nostalgic and spectacular musical journey of Garland's illustrious career.


