Grammy-nominated Michael Feinstein celebrates Judy Garland on her 100th birthday in a special Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall performance on Feb. 7.
Executive-produced by Liza Minnelli, audiences are invited to join a nostalgic and spectacular musical journey of Garland's illustrious career.
Filled with special surprise moments, Feinstein and audiences will come together in celebrating Garland's unparalleled talent and charisma. Feinstein will lead you on a historical journey through Garland's life, telling stories that he has learned from Liza Minnelli and other close friends.
Audiences will be treated to recently discovered, previously unheard musical arrangements, as well as gain rare insight into the enduring Garland mystique.
Feinstein built a dazzling career over the last three decades, bringing the music of the "Great American Songbook" to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy-nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe — in addition to his appearances at iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House — his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.
In 2007, he founded the Great American Songbook Foundation, dedicated to celebrating the art form and preserving it through educational programs, master classes and the annual High School Songbook Academy.
