It’s time for an annual event that the Southeast Tourism Society recently named as one of the top 20 in the region.
Festivities for the Englewood Beach Waterfest will be on Englewood Beach. Waterfest is considered to be the final points race for the American Power Boat Association National Championships.
President of the Waterfest, Steve Gardiner, has been involved since its inception five years ago expects this boat racing festival to be one of the biggest.
“We’re expecting close to 70 boats this year — last year was 54,” he said. “We are now considered to be one of the largest races in the Southeast, mostly because we have the World Championships here.”
The festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday with the Dearborn Street Block Party, which is where the public can view the race boats, listen to live music and enjoy some food and beverages. This year, earlier in the day, people may also get a chance to see a few of those boats in the water, since the racecourse has been reconfigured.
Gardiner said that with a new course, some of the drivers may be familiarizing themselves with it on Friday before the racing actually begins over the weekend. This new configuration is actually even more viewer-friendly.
“Even though the course is the same length, it’s now compact and right in front of the beach,” he said. “There are going to be seven turns instead of four, for great viewing, and we will still have a spectator line out in the water.”
While the racing is going on Saturday and Sunday, there will also be plenty of activities along Englewood Beach. Most of the vendors and stations are family-friendly, and many exhibitors will be set up around the Family Conservation Center, which will be sponsored by State Farm.
“Mote Marine and a lot of other exhibitors will be there,” Gardiner said. “We’ll have a butterfly encounter, which we started last year, and people loved it. There will also be a photo booth, and a scavenger hunt for the kids, where they will visit all the educational exhibitors and talk to them about what they’re doing. Then, after they visit them all, they’ll get a prize.”
As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Englewood Beach Waterfest donates all proceeds from the event to deserving organizations that foster the protection of water and marine life on the Suncoast.
Gardiner said that last year was the first time that the organization instituted a grant program, where other non-profits could apply to be considered as recipients.
In their first year of utilizing the grant program, Waterfest was able to raise and donate more than $25,000 to groups such as the Lemon Bay Conservancy, Venice Reef Rovers and the Lemon Bay Aquatics Club.
Gardiner says that a nationally recognized event like this, which has managed to bring in a $5.8 million economic impact to Charlotte County, could not be held without the countless volunteers who donate thousands of hours of their time every year.
“We have a whole community of volunteers,” he said. “And we are still looking for more to help out in selling tickets and T-shirts, plus acting as security for race days. An event organization this large requires a lot of hands.”
