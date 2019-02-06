Good Vibrations: A Beach Boys Tribute, will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Venice Performing Arts Center; 1 Indian Ave.
Much more than just your typical tribute band, Good Vibrations celebrates the legacy and spirit of the legendary California icons by recreating the timeless music, youthful appearance, and excitement of seeing the original Beach Boys lineup LIVE once again in their mid-1960’s prime.
This high-energy production brings the days of sun, surf and cars vividly back to life with all the famous Beach Boys anthems, surf guitar shreds and ocean-deep harmonies faithfully reproduced right before your eyes and ears exactly the way you remember them.
This is show is more like a party and guaranteed to have the crowd on their feet, dancin’ and singin’ along to the greatest hits of one of the world’s most beloved bands. You’ll be singing along with the Beach Boys Classics, “I get around”, “California Girls”, and “Kokomo”. Get in that California mood and be ready to join the fun.
Whatever the occasion, it’s time to load up the woody, grab your board and get ready to hit the beach with: Good Vibrations: A Celebration of The Beach Boys. Ticket prices start at $25. For more information or to purchase tickets contact the box office at 941-218-3779 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or online at VenicePerforming ArtsCenter.com.
