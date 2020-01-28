Get ready for laughs at the Gulf Theater

Derek Richards is an Irish Catholic from Detroit who lives in Las Vegas. That alone should be worth a few punch lines.

You’re laid off from a job you’ve been doing for several years, and the first question becomes where to turn next.

If you’re Derek Richards, you turn to stand-up comedy. Richards lost his job as a radio DJ back in 1993, and instead of hitting the classifieds, he hit the stage.

“I didn’t grow up dreaming of doing this, but I was always a fan,” he said of stand-up comedy. “When I lost my last job in radio, I knew I didn’t want to try to get back into it. I’d always been interested in stand-up comedy.”

He figured he’d give it a try. Now, almost 30 years later, Richards has conquered the Las Vegas strip, and he is a veteran of several USO and Armed Forces Entertainment tours. Richards has performed at U.S. base camps in Iraq, Afghanistan and 15 other countries. His work for the military has been featured in Newsweek.

Richards will bring his act to the stage at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum Feb. 1.

“Derek Richards is flat-out funny,” said Isaac James, Gulf Theater manager. “He draws a lot from growing up Irish Catholic and his life experiences, and he relates those experiences in such a way, everyone can identify.”

Richards, 53, decided early on that he wanted to use his personal experiences as material for his comedy.

“It’s just the stuff that’s funniest,” he explained. “The truth resonates with everybody. Whether or not people have had the experience themselves, they know somebody who has. If I tell a joke about my parents, that’s something everybody can relate to. In the end, we’re all cut from the same cloth.”

His show is for adults. He explained it this way: “I’m an adult talking about adult things” — such as divorce, relationships, and, yes, growing up Irish.

“It will be great fun,” Richards said of his Gulf Theater appearance.

Richards’ website is www.derekrichards.com.

