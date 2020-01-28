You’re laid off from a job you’ve been doing for several years, and the first question becomes where to turn next.
If you’re Derek Richards, you turn to stand-up comedy. Richards lost his job as a radio DJ back in 1993, and instead of hitting the classifieds, he hit the stage.
“I didn’t grow up dreaming of doing this, but I was always a fan,” he said of stand-up comedy. “When I lost my last job in radio, I knew I didn’t want to try to get back into it. I’d always been interested in stand-up comedy.”
He figured he’d give it a try. Now, almost 30 years later, Richards has conquered the Las Vegas strip, and he is a veteran of several USO and Armed Forces Entertainment tours. Richards has performed at U.S. base camps in Iraq, Afghanistan and 15 other countries. His work for the military has been featured in Newsweek.
Richards will bring his act to the stage at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum Feb. 1.
“Derek Richards is flat-out funny,” said Isaac James, Gulf Theater manager. “He draws a lot from growing up Irish Catholic and his life experiences, and he relates those experiences in such a way, everyone can identify.”
Richards, 53, decided early on that he wanted to use his personal experiences as material for his comedy.
“It’s just the stuff that’s funniest,” he explained. “The truth resonates with everybody. Whether or not people have had the experience themselves, they know somebody who has. If I tell a joke about my parents, that’s something everybody can relate to. In the end, we’re all cut from the same cloth.”
His show is for adults. He explained it this way: “I’m an adult talking about adult things” — such as divorce, relationships, and, yes, growing up Irish.
Richards is an Irish Catholic from Detroit who lives in Las Vegas. That alone should be worth a few punch lines.
“It will be great fun,” Richards said of his Gulf Theater appearance.
Richards’ website is www.derekrichards.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.