RoboLand is a one-of-a-kind interactive experience that will dazzle your imagination. Check out robotic animals, interactive exhibits, food made by robots and much more to get a glimpse into the future of technology.
Photo courtesy of RoboLand
Visitors will take a journey of discovery to explore the robotic world and uncover exciting stories and thrilling adventures. From interactive robotic shows to a virtual reality experience, every step of the way will be filled with awe-inspiring fun.
RoboLand offers a unique experience with two very distinguishable robots: Sophia and Titan.
Sophia the Robot looks and acts just like a human being. With more than 70 facial expressions and the ability to understand, recognize, research and remember everything, she can carry on a conversation as if she was a real person — all with the help of her advanced Artificial Intelligence system. Sophia has appeared in some of the world's biggest media events, like being a special guest star on "Jimmy Fallon" and has made friends with celebrities like Will Smith. She gained a lot of recognition when she addressed members from different countries at the United Nations.
Titan the Robot made his debut on "Britain's Got Talent" and has been wowing audiences ever since. With performances all over the world, including a show-stopping act with Rihanna, Titan has quickly become one of the most popular robots in entertainment.
The RoboLand exhibit hall is at 6464 International Drive, Orlando. For additional information, visit www.robolandorlando.com or call 407-420-7962.
