By Dan Mearns
Charlotte Players
If you find yourself on the floor on Friday, Sept.13, don’t blame Jason or any superstition. Instead, the reason will be Comedy for a Cause, and the floor will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center.
The hilarious fundraising evening returns for the seventh time with a new chair and a new cast of Community Business Leaders now rehearsing for the night of improv in the style of “Whose Line is It Anyway?” Charlotte County Commissioner Dr. Chris Constance returns as director.
The cast members are:
• Jesse Cantwell – Life Care Center Business Development Director
• Bill Gladwell – Entertainer, Speaker, Trainer
• Mike Hearn – Publisher of the Florida Weekly
• Chuck Matos – Registered Nurse at Bayfront Health
• Mike Moody – Sales Manager at Sun Broadcasting, Inc.
• Kim Seals Parks – Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce
• Kelly Rittenhouse-Pomerville – Charlotte Behavior Health Care Director of Marketing and Public Relations
• Amanda Stahl-Stacey – Trilogy Home Health
The event benefits the Charlotte Players many programs, including the Charlotte County Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Kids OnStage. A silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will be part of the festivities.
Marie LaBrosse, who created the night of improvisational comedy, stepped down as chair of the event. Fortunately, prominent local photographer Steve Lineberry stepped up as LaBrosse’s replacement.
“Marie did a fantastic job over the last six years, as Comedy for a Cause grew more popular and successful year after year,” said Players Executive Director Sherrie Moody. “With Marie scaling back on some of her impressive community involvement, we’re delighted that Steve has stepped up and taken over the program.”
Lineberry participated on stage at the 2015 Comedy for a Cause and came away with the Judge’s Award, one of three prizes going to the actors. He returned as a judge of the event the following year.
“Comedy for a Cause was a first for me performing on stage,” he said. “Working with the Charlotte Players and the other performers was fun and raising funds for the Charlotte Players gratifying.”
Owner of Premier Photographic Events, Lineberry has over 30 years of photography experience. He is also a specialist in setting up portrait programs for groups or nonprofit organizations. He is also a digital sales, marketing and social media specialist.
Comedy for a Cause VIP tickets at $85 include dinner table seating and show tickets with a 6 p.m. entrance. Show only tickets are $3 with a 7:30 p.m. entrance. Tickets are available online at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling the office at 941-255-1022. The Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center is at 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Due to the improvisational nature of the show, it has been rated for adults only.
