You know that feeling when you’re craving something, but you just don’t know what?
Maybe it it’s not just food you’re hankering for. You don’t just want to eat; you want to get out of the house and try something new, have some fun.
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club Charity and Education Foundation may have just the thing to hit the spot – a 23-course meal, al fresco, with dessert and entertainment on the side.
The 14th annual Taste of Punta Gorda returns to downtown Punta Gorda’s Laishley Park from 11 am. to 5 p.m. March 6.
Like practically every annual event that keeps track of its longevity, there's an unseen, coronavirus-shaped asterisk that goes with that “14th annual” designation, as last year's Taste of Punta Gorda was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
But if there is theme to the spring 2022 season, it's “Let's make up for 2021,” and James Williams, spokesman for the Punta Gorda Rotary, senses a public that has a pent-up appetite that needs to be sated. When he spoke, he had just been to this year's Port Charlotte Seafood and Music Festival, also in downtown Punta Gorda.
If the crowd there was any indication, he said, Taste of Punta Gorda will have no problem picking up where it left off in 2020 as the Punta Gorda Rotary Club Charity & Education Foundation's biggest fundraising event of the year.
“We just signed on our 70th vendor,” Williams said. That brings them to full capacity for the area businesses and organizations that will have booths lining the periphery of the festival grounds, surrounding “restaurant row,” where festival-goers can sample the wares of 23 local eateries.
That's a few less than in 2020, Williams said. A few restaurants couldn't take part this year because of staffing issues – another lingering effect of the times. But Williams expects this year's Taste of Punta Gorda should draw something in the neighborhood of the 5,000 or so who attended in 2020.
In recent years, the club has been referring to the event as Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond, with the “and Beyond” part holding more than one meaning.
Club members Robin and Mary Francis Adair started the festival back in 2007, Williams said. At first it was a modest little fundraising event designed around a sense of community. “I think they had three or four restaurants,” Williams said.
The event grew slowly the first few years, Williams said. One decision that spurred its expansion was when they decided to open up participation to restaurants in Port Charlotte, independent places that serve good food and could benefit from some extra exposure.
For those who've never attended, guests pay a $5 admission price to the festival – kids under 12 get in free. The participating restaurants offer samples of their cuisine for $1-$3 each. The idea is, instead of going to one restaurant and spending maybe $20-$30 person, you can spend what you want, pick what you want, and depending on your appetite, learn about up to nearly two dozen restaurants for future reference.
Guests can take take breaks from their culinary experimenting throughout the day. Beach chairs are suggested so that before, during or after eating they can relax in the sun and take in a concert, with Charlotte High School's Gold Jazz Band playing at 11:30 a.m., followed by The BoogieMen at 1:30 p.m.
VIP tickets, for $30, include shaded concert seating and beverages.
Meanwhile, youngsters can burn off calories in the Kids Fun Zone, featuring inflatables, wall climbing and laser tag.
Whether you want to walk off your meal or top it off, a stroll among the vendors is a big part of the festival. A few of them will be able to handle the dessert course with items such as ice cream and kettle corn. But the range of vendors runs the gamut, from arts and crafts to various businesses and nonprofit organizations, giving guests a different kind of “taste” of the community.
One section, designated Rotary Village, will included representatives from several local Rotary chapters, “to let people know what Rotary does, because Rotary does a lot of things in the community,” Williams said, “and we reach out and do things in the world, and we want the community to know what Rotary is all about.”
Taste of Punta Gorda raises about $30,000 a year for the Rotary of Punta Gorda, Williams said, which goes into a general fund to be used toward many local causes.
“We give a lot to students,” he said. That's mostly in the form of scholarships. They also contribute to multiple food banks, homeless shelters, Habitat for Humanity and other local charitable organizations, as well as programs that provide essential services in impoverished nations overseas.
“The list is as long as my arm,” Williams said.
