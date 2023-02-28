Don’t miss the 15th annual Taste of Punta Gorda March 5 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. The event is the Punta Gorda Rotary Club Charity and Education Foundation’s annual fundraiser.

Area restaurants will be serving “tastes” of their signature dishes for $1-$4 each. Some of the participants include Wally’s Southern Style BBQ, Metro Diner, Baylor’s Southern Soul Food, Misake Sushi, New England Roadside Grill, Mint Thai Cuisine, Brother’s Fish House, Plaza Mexico, Event Element’s Catering, Dean’s South of the Border, Isles Yacht Club, Thee Purple Potato, Sonia’s Caribbean, Fin’s Sushi, Lofra Asian Cuisine, 3 Pepper Burrito and Bunny’s Caribbean Oriental.


