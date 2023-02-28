Publix employees from store 266 and 792 offered a wide variety of complimentary selections to hundreds of guests at the 14th annual Taste of Punta Gorda, sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary at Laishley Park.
There will musical entertainment all day, featuring the BoogieMen and the Charlotte High School Silver King Jazz Band. Bring a chair and enjoy the music and food.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Edward Roth, Magan Ginger, Darren Grafft and Karen Yen of the Metro Diner, one of over 23 restaurants that participated in the 14th annual Taste of Punta Gorda.
Don’t miss the 15th annual Taste of Punta Gorda March 5 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. The event is the Punta Gorda Rotary Club Charity and Education Foundation’s annual fundraiser.
Area restaurants will be serving “tastes” of their signature dishes for $1-$4 each. Some of the participants include Wally’s Southern Style BBQ, Metro Diner, Baylor’s Southern Soul Food, Misake Sushi, New England Roadside Grill, Mint Thai Cuisine, Brother’s Fish House, Plaza Mexico, Event Element’s Catering, Dean’s South of the Border, Isles Yacht Club, Thee Purple Potato, Sonia’s Caribbean, Fin’s Sushi, Lofra Asian Cuisine, 3 Pepper Burrito and Bunny’s Caribbean Oriental.
The restaurants will offer various cuisines, from the Caribbean to sushi to Indian to barbeque and soul food. This year’s restaurants will be judged by foodies who know their stuff, including Sue Wade, whom everyone knows is the The Daily Sun’s premier food and restaurant reporter, President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce John Wright, and Punta Gorda City Councilwoman Melissa Lockhart.
The event supports local students, charitable organizations and nonprofits in Punta Gorda and Charlotte County and wherever Rotary does good work. Proceeds of the Taste — about $30,000 per year — are distributed to local community organizations and nonprofits through the Rotary Club Foundation. Recent recipients have included the Homeless Coalition, Jesus Saves Your Ministry, St. Vincent de Paul, C.A.R.E., Susan B. Andes Clinic, Harry Chapin Food Bank, PGPD's Do-the-Right-Thing program, Goodwill of SWFL, Peace River Elementary School, Honor Flight of SWFL, Charlotte HS Project Graduation, Habitat for Humanity, TEAM Punta Gorda's Loaner Bike program, the Punta Gorda Historical Society, the Military Heritage Museum, Valerie's House, the Botanical Gardens, Water4Life Mozambique, Friends of Barnabas for orphanages in Honduras, St. Thomassique Clinic in Haiti and Backpack for Kidz.
More than 60 vendors of all types will sell arts and crafts, ice cream and other desserts, lemonade, specialty ice drinks, beer, wine, Ingman Marine's boat display and more.
Among several local nonprofits displaying and talking about their services will be Octagon Wildlife Refuge, the Conquistadors, the Peace River Wildlife Center, the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Southwest Honor Flights and TEAM Punta Gorda.
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will run a 50/50 game to raise additional dollars for charity. It will also show off some of the many causes that Rotarians support locally and worldwide.
While their parents are relishing restaurants and vendors, kids of all ages can enjoy the Kids Fun Zone, which features bounce houses, rock climbing, stealth laser tag and other interactive activities. The Punta Gorda Police Department’s Community Trailer will be present as well.
Charlotte High School Silver King Jazz Band will kick off music for the day, and the BoogieMen will entertain everyone through the afternoon. Bring a chair and enjoy the music and food.
