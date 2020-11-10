GO Divas is Gulfshore Opera’s exciting, new, all female, vocal group. Comprised of six beautiful young ladies with finishing degrees in music, they perform a variety of classical vocal ensembles featuring rich harmonies, with piano accompaniment. Their repertoire spans the centuries from sacred works to lovely opera duets and trios to a cappella Swingle Singers arrangements of Beatles songs.
The GO Divas will be hosting a variety of concerts including Divas & Dinner and Renaissance Christmas Carols.
They will make their debut in Punta Gorda on Nov. 15 at Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante in Punta Gorda, for an outdoor event in the courtyard patio.
GO Divas will perform popular feel-good melodies like “You’ve got a Friend”, “Lean on Me” and “With a Little Help from my Friends” interspersed with beautiful classical vocal ensembles creating a memorable evening of fine vocal music and great Italian food (touchless buffet including chicken piccata, sausage and peppers, baked ziti, and more). Cash bar will be available as well. This fun open air evening is sponsored in part by Morgan Stanley, Ryan Rupert, Financial Advisor.
In December, the “Renaissance Christmas Carols” concert will feature early carols and Benjamin Britten’s Ceremony of Carols in Renaissance costume and candlelight Dec. 17 at the Gulf Theater in Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.