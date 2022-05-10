GO Divas present 'Spring Celebration' concert

Gulfshore Opera’s regionally based women’s ensemble, the GO Divas, are now in their third season. This sought after group will perform on May 19 in their "Spring Celebration" concert featuring rich harmonies, with piano accompaniment.
Audiences will hear familiar music ranging from Mozart to the Beatles. These popular, upbeat melodies are interspersed with beautiful, classical vocal ensembles creating a memorable concert of fine vocal music.
The GO Divas will be joined for a few songs by GO Harmony Choir in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club in Port Charlotte. The Harmony Choir is Gulfshore Opera’s youth development program that encourages personal confidence and social skills through introductory music lessons, choral participation and performance. In the process, it augments existing after school programs in partnership with other nonprofit organizations.
Juliana Alfano
Alfano recently relocated to Fort Myers from Lancaster, Penn., where she worked as a private voice instructor, music director and accompanist. She earned her master’s degree in voice pedagogy and performance from The Pennsylvania State University where she enjoyed many performing opportunities with Penn State’s Opera Theater. Some favorites included Phyllis in Gilbert and Sullivan’s "Iolanthe," Morgana in Handel’s "Alcina" and Poppea in Monteverdi’s "L’incoronazione di Poppea." Her training outside of Penn State has taken her to New York City, Austria and beyond. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from The Crane School of Music in northern New York, where she grew up. Alfano continues to teach voice lessons virtually with her students back in Pennsylvania and now serves as the director of music for Lamb of God church in Fort Myers.
Lydia Howery
Howery holds a master of music degree in voice performance from The Boston Conservatory and a bachelor of science degree in music education from Erskine College. Howery created the role of Daphne in Jordan Farrar’s opera "The Day Boy and the Night Girl" with the After Dinner Opera Company at Symphony Space in New York City. Previously, with the ADOC, she performed the role of the Wife in Seymour Barab’s "Everyone Has to be Free." Howery has also performed such roles as the Mother in "Amahl and the Night Visitors," Maddalena in "Rigoletto," Prince Orlofsky in "Die Fledermaus" and Donna Elvira in "Don Giovanni." Howery is equally at home on the concert stage, appearing as a guest soloist with the Edinboro Chamber Players, Erie Philharmonic Chorus and Pennsylvania Chamber Symphony in various works, such as Haydn’s "Lord Nelson Mass" and Handel’s "Messiah." Recently, Howery joined the adjunct voice faculty at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Bower School of Music and is involved with Gulfshore Opera’s music outreach program as a Harmony Choir teacher at PACE Center for Girls. Howery also holds a position as an alto core singer with the Symphonic Chorale of Southwest Florida.
Lauryn Kay
Kay, mezzo-soprano completed her apprentice artist residency with Gulfshore Opera where she sang the role of Flora in "La Traviata," Maffio Orsini in scenes from Donizetti’s "Lucrezia Borgia" and the notary in "Don Pasquale." Most recently, she performed the role of the Mother in "Amahl and the Night Visitors" with Gulfshore Opera. Additionally, in the 2019 season, Kay made role and company debuts of Berta in "Il Barbiere di Siviglia" with Gulf Coast Symphony and La Ciesca in "Gianni Schicchi" and Nursing Sister in "Suor Angelica" with Opera Fusion. Kay holds a master of music degree from the University of Florida as well as a bachelor of arts and Artist Certificate from Charleston Southern University.
Erika Ramirez
Venezuelan soprano, Ramirez obtained her degree with honors in music performance” at Universidad de Los Andes (Mérida-Venezuela) as a student of the famous Venezuelan baritone William Alvarado. She also studied in Spain with Montserrat Caballé and with René Morlóck at the Stuttgart Bach Academy. Ramirez made her opera debut as Giannetta in "L’elisir d’amore" in 2005. Other opera role include Gilda in "Rigoletto" and Despina in "Così fan tutte." On the concert stage, she has performed frequently with the main orchestras of Venezuela and a recitalist in Spain, Italy, Panamá, Perú and United States. Her versatility has allowed her to cover a repertoire of different music styles; from Renaissance, Baroque, classical, Bel canto, Latin American music, Broadway musicals and traditional Spanish song with guitar accompaniment. Erika recently established residence in Fort Myers and is part of Gulfshore Opera staff as a teacher for the Harmony Choir.
Kelly Utterback
Utterback is a well-known accompanist in Southwest Florida. She is the pianist for the Naples Brass, the Neapolitan Community Choir, the Marco Island Community Choir and Barron Collier High School’s choral program. She loves working in the local schools and accompanying student musicians for honor choirs, solo and ensemble festivals, scholarship competitions, college auditions and student recitals. During season, she enjoys playing in a jazz trio, as well as collaborating with colleagues at Artis-Naples, Florida Gulf Coast University, Gulfshore Opera, The Music Foundation of Greater Naples and many local churches.
