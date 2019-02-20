As I’ve become older, I’ve realized that my chances for going to Africa and embarking on a safari are probably diminishing. But the next best thing may be just a couple of hours away at the Lion Country Safari.
Anyone who regularly reads this column knows that I’m an animal lover and frequently go to zoos and wildlife sanctuaries. Lion Country Safari, which I first visited in the 70s as a little girl, is very different.
Most all of the animals who live in the 260-acre preserve actually roam free, except for a few gates, which I suspect are closed at night to keep more vulnerable species from being preyed upon. The way visitors view these animals is up close, from the safety of their cars.
On the day I went, I called the Lion Country Safari office, to make sure they were going to be open. The cheery voice on the other end of the phone said, “Of course we are—it’s a beautiful day!” Since it was in the low 50s and raining, I chuckled a little, but still made my way to the park.
As it turned out, that was ideal weather for the animals, as they love the cooler, wet climate. I got my audio tour CD from the gate and popped it into my car’s CD player. Quite honestly, I had forgotten I even had one, but it definitely came in handy that day. You also have the option of downloading the park’s app on your phone and following the audio tour there.
If you go exactly 8 mph in your car, the pleasant voice on the CD perfectly matches up with what you see. The first thing she will tell you is to keep your doors and windows closed and locked at all times as you are driving through, which gave me pause. Would I really have to worry about an animal coming up to my car and trying to open the handle?
Keeping the windows closed was not a problem for me, since it was pouring rain the whole time I was there. Anyway, the nice lady also tells you which animals can be seen in the section you are in and passes along some interesting facts about each one, such as: Lions are not really the “Kings of the Jungle,” they are actually found living on the plains; giraffes have seven vertebrae, just like us; and you can buy real ostrich eggs seasonally (in May and June) in the gift shop.
The animals were beautiful and plentiful, and not at all scared to come near my car, which is why it’s important to go slowly through the park. After you’re done with the safari tour, there is a whole other section of Lion Country Safari to visit, including rides, small animal encounters and exhibits, and a food/shopping area.
I’ll leave you with two pieces of advice. First, make sure your car windows are clean when you go, so you’ll get good pictures. And secondly, don’t let the zebras get too close to your car — they might try to unlock the door. They’re sneaky that way.
