Back by popular demand and for one day only is Dwight Icenhower’s Tribute to the King.
Award-winning Elvis impersonator Dwight Icenhower will hit the Broadway Palm stage for two performances only on Jan. 7. Considered one of the best Elvis tribute artists in the country, Dwight Icenhower has mastered the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s eras of Elvis’ career.
Dwight Icenhower has the look, the voice and the hip-swiveling dance moves of the King himself! Born four years after the King passed away, he has studied every move that Elvis made and recently won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist award from Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises. Dwight has performed all over the world sharing the stage with some personal friends of Elvis including DJ Fontana, The Jordanaires, The Sweet Inspirations, Cynthia Pepper, Julie Parrish, Charlie Hodge and Joe Esposito. Hear Elvis favorites such as Heartbreak Hotel, Love Me Tender, Hound Dog and so many more.
Grab your Blue Suede Shoes and get ready to be All Shook Up with Dwight Icenhower’s Tribute to the King playing Jan. 7 at Broadway Palm. The matinee concert begins with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and the concert at 1 p.m. and the evening concert begins with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m.
Concert tickets are $75 including dinner or $55 for the concert only and can be reserved by calling 239-278-4422, by visiting BroadwayPalm.com or by stopping by the box office at 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers.
