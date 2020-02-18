Provided by Shake Rattle And Soul Fest
Don’t miss Sarasota’s hottest concert weekend at the eighth annual Shake Rattle And Soul Fest, Feb. 21-22, featuring tributes to Elvis Presley, Rod Stewart, Little Richard, James Brown, Roy Orbison, The Beach Boys and more.
Shake Rattle And Soul Fest is an annual concert festival weekend organized by 2016 Ultimate Elvis tribute artist Dwight Icenhower. You may recognize Icenhower from Apple’s Super Bowl Group Facetime commercial or from multiple A/C Warehouse advertisements.
Icenhower is a Five Time World Champion Elvis Presley Tribute Artist.
He is considered to be one of the best Elvis tribute artists in the world today. He has mastered the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s eras of Elvis’ career and has won a myriad of national Elvis awards.
Icenhower will be joined by the top tribute artists from around the world giving you a night to remember. Little Richard tribute artist Garry Moore from ABC’s “Next Big Thing” will also be performing throughout the weekend making some rock ‘n’ roll towing his electric pink suit.
Icenhower will also be bringing other internationally acclaimed Elvis tribute artists for their ultimate tribute to the King.
