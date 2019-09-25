Grab your flip flops and head to Venice Beach on Sept. 28 for Venice MainStreet Inc.’s 4th Annual Venice Beach Party. This entertaining outdoor event features live music, food vendors and cocktail bars on the beach starting at 3 p.m. and lasting until sunset.
“We are excited to be in our fourth year of this great event, and we have expanded this year” said the events coordinator for Venice MainStreet Inc., Nick Sperry. “We look forward to being back on the beach.”
Nothing tastes better than food on the beach and there is plenty to choose from including local bites from BrewBurgers, The Maine Menu, Sharky’s On the Pier, Bonefish Grill and Kona Ice. Enjoy a variety of mixed drinks featuring Siesta Key Silver Rum or pop the top on a Landshark Lager.
The music lineup on the Truly Nolen Stage will keep you grooving until the sun goes down. The Sarasota Steel Pan Band kicks things off from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. then Offshore Riot takes the stage from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission is free and a free shuttle will travel from the Centennial Park parking lot downtown to the Venice Beach Pavilion, 101 The Esplanade, and back.
Proceeds from the concession sales go to support Venice MainStreet’s mission to enhance the quality of life in our community by preserving, protecting and promoting historic downtown Venice.
