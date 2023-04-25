Elvis Presley fans will appreciate Venice Theatre's next offering: two Elvis-inspired one-act plays. Written by award winning playwright, novelist and television writer Ellen Byron and directed by the theater's Artistic Director Benny Sato Ambush, "Graceland" and "Asleep On the Wind" are presented together through May 7 in the theater's Raymond Center,
Ambush has aptly coined Byron's plays "Two Touching Tales of Compassion." He says the plays are linked by the legend and spirit of the musical and cultural icon, and that the three featured characters are connected by their "need for Elvis to fix a dilemma in their lives."
"Graceland" and "Asleep On the Wind" are intentionally presented out of chronological order. First, audiences will watch "Graceland," written in 1984 not long after Elvis' Graceland mansion opened to the public on June 7, 1982. The play is a poignant, sometimes humorous, story about Rootie and Bev, two ardent superfans of Elvis, a generation apart in age, who camp out at the entrance of the Memphis mansion three days prior to its opening as a museum. Revealing the complexities of their lives (and sharing some fun Elvis trivia along the way), the women vie to be the first to step into the sacred space for compelling personal reasons. The resolution is a triumph of human compassion.
After intermission, audiences learn more about Rootie's story in "Asleep on the Wind," a lyrically evocative companion to "Graceland." The second play finds Rootie 10 years earlier with her favorite brother Beau in their secret “special place” that she speaks about in Graceland. Their brother-sister bond is magical, with Beau sharing life-changing news that informs why Rootie must go to the iconic Elvis landmark a decade later. Ambush describes "Asleep on the Wind" as "a heart-melting preamble to 'Graceland.'"
