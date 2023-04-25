Elvis Presley fans will appreciate Venice Theatre's next offering: two Elvis-inspired one-act plays. Written by award winning playwright, novelist and television writer Ellen Byron and directed by the theater's Artistic Director Benny Sato Ambush, "Graceland" and "Asleep On the Wind" are presented together through May 7 in the theater's Raymond Center,

Ambush has aptly coined Byron's plays "Two Touching Tales of Compassion." He says the plays are linked by the legend and spirit of the musical and cultural icon, and that the three featured characters are connected by their "need for Elvis to fix a dilemma in their lives."


   
