2019 Grammy Nominee Victor Wainwright and the Train to perform at Englewood's on Dearborn

Hot on the heels of his 2019 Grammy Awards “Best Contemporary Blues Album” nomination, the “Piana From Savannah,” Victor Wainwright and the Train kick off a three-month tour, with a local performance at Englewoods on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St., on Jan. 2. Showtime is at 7 p.m. Tickets: $15. For more information, call 9410475-7501 or visit https://englewoodslive.com.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

