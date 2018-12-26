Hot on the heels of his 2019 Grammy Awards "Best Contemporary Blues Album" nomination, the "Piana From Savannah," Victor Wainwright and the Train kick off a three-month tour, with a local performance at Englewoods on Dearborn, 362 W. Dearborn St., on Jan. 2. Showtime is at 7 p.m. Tickets: $15. For more information, call 9410475-7501 or visit https://englewoodslive.com.
2019 Grammy Nominee Victor Wainwright and the Train to perform at Englewood's on Dearborn
