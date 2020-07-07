The Grand Ole Punta Gorda Opry kicks off its opry-show series at 2 p.m. July 12, with a live tribute to one of country music’s most loved artists, the late Joe Diffie. Diffie died earlier this year from complications relating to coronavirus, at age 61.
During his career in country music, Diffie charted 18 Top 10 singles, most of which are covered in the opry’s tribute show. The set list includes fan and radio-favorites, such as “Home,” “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” “Third Rock From the Sun,” “Pickup Man,” “Bigger Than the Beatles,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)” and “John Deere Green,” among others.
Grand Ole Punta Gorda Opry founder and president, Johnny Lee Howard, decided to add the show to the series lineup on March 29, the day that Joe Diffie passed. Though his show lineup had already been set for several weeks, the decision to add the special Diffie tribute was an easy one for Howard.
“Joe Diffie music is in the very fiber of the country music foundation that developed for me in the 1990’s. Joe was not only a great vocalist, writer and performer. He was an all-around good person. And paying tribute to him in our opening opry show at The Military Heritage Museum on July 12 is a performance we are all very much looking forward to.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.