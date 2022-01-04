Grand Piano Series debuts virtuoso Schaghajegh Nosrati at Gulf Theater

It could take more than a lifetime for German-born Iranian pianist Schaghajegh Nosrati, 32, to master all of Johann Sebastian Bach’s keyboard works.
Already renowned for her Bach interpretations, she appears to be well on her way.
“When I was a child,” she remembered, “I wasn’t so aware of the complexity of Bach’s music, but its beauty attracted me from the very beginning. Later I discovered how well made the music is, with incredible craft and structure. It’s so fascinating that I never get tired of it. It’s something you can spend your whole life on and it’s still not enough. I wish I had more lifetime!”
This fall, she released a recording of Bach’s "Partitas BWV 825-830," the first of which will begin her Grand Piano Series program at Gulf Theater.
Of the recording, the artist said, “What I love about Bach’s music is this particular mixture of clarity and warmth ... light and shade, hope and doubt, spirituality and worldliness. And it’s this ambivalence which, I think, gives his music its great humanity.”
Her teacher, mentor and sometime performance partner Sir András Schiff said, “It is very rare that a young musician is dedicated to the music of J. S. Bach as Schaghajegh Nosrati is. She understands and plays this great music with astonishing clarity, purity and maturity.”
She describes Bach’s partitas as “works of breathtaking virtuosity”— which is exactly what the audience will experience in her January program of Bach’s "Partita No. 1 in B flat major BWV 825," Schumann’s "Waldszenen," Haydn’s "Sonata in E flat major" and Bartók’s "Fifteen Hungarian Peasant Songs."
“I spend a lot of time on a program,” Nosrati explained, “because I feel the pieces have to be connected in some way.”
All of this concert’s pieces are multifaceted, with much to hold listeners’ interest in the partita’s seven stylized dances, Schumann’s nine forest scenes, Haydn’s three lively movements and Bartók’s 15 peasant dances.
“In this program, too,” Nosrati said, “all the pieces are connected to nature or have a pastoral character.”
Nosrati’s brother, seven years older and already playing the piano, was the first to recognize his little sister’s talent.
“I memorized my brother’s complicated pieces very quickly,” she said. “He was the first one who said I was talented. My parents took it seriously and looked for a teacher for me. So I knew very early that I would follow this path.”
She began at the age of four, worked with the same teacher for four years and moved on to her main teacher, Rainer Maria Klaas, with whom she worked until entering Hochschule für Musik und Theater Hannover at the age of 18.
Nosrati’s international breakthrough came in 2014 as an award winner at the Leipzig International Bach Competition. Her international career has since been marked not only by prizes at national and international piano competitions but also by highly praised performances at prestigious worldwide venues.
Recent and upcoming highlights as a recitalist and soloist with orchestras include debuts at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and the Gilmore International Piano Festival, and a return to the Vancouver Recital Society and Palau de la Musica Barcelona. Recent performances include the Lucerne Festival, Vienna Musikverein, Berlin Philharmonie, Gewandhaus Leipzig, 92nd Street Y, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, Palais des Beaux Arts (Brussels) and Philharmonie Luxembourg.
Nosrati has joined both Hochschule für Musik und Theater Hannover and the Barenboim-Said-Academy in Berlin as a faculty member. Her teachers include Ewa Kupiec and Sir András Schiff, who have become mentors and frequent artistic partners.
She has served since 2020 as teaching assistant to Sir András, saying, “I am very grateful for his trust. Whenever he’s not there, I carry on his work.”
When asked what she’d learned working with him, she replied, “Only a generous character can produce generous art. By that I mean that an artist doesn’t just play well and know a lot, but also should be open to other people, their feelings and needs. If you have that in your character, it somehow shows up in the sensitivity of your playing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.