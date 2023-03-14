Grand Piano Series presents pianist Dominic Cheli

“I do my best to invite everyone into classical music and show them that it’s not some elitist, scary thing.

 Photo provided

Based on operas from Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” to Bizet’s “Carmen,” the piano pieces in Dominic Cheli’s program grow even richer with the storytelling in the latest presentation of the Naples’ Grand Piano Series.

“I do my best to invite everyone into classical music and show them that it’s not some elitist, scary thing,” he said.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments