Among the 560 refuges in the National Wildlife Refuge System, J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge will be the first to expand its accessibility initiatives to include a colorblind-friendly spotting scope.
2021 Artist in Residence Rachel Pierce will be doing a pop-up plein-air painting demonstration along Wildlife Drive to illustrate the difference between colorblind and normal vision.
Aug. 4 marks the celebration of Great American Outdoors Day across federal lands. It is one of six fee-free days the government has designated throughout the year.
J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge, 1 Wildlife Drive, Sanibel Island will also celebrate with the unveiling of a spotting scope engineered specifically for colorblind viewers as well as other free onsite activities.
Specially manufactured by SeeCoast Manufacturing using EnChroma's patented lens technology for color blindness, the scope will be mounted at the Wildlife Drive observation tower.
Besides the scope unveiling and free admission to Wildlife Drive from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Wildlife on Wheels mobile classroom will be available to tour for free at the observation tower on Wildlife Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Accessibility and urban interaction are two of our main goals in 2021,” said Supervisory Refuge Ranger Toni Westland. “Visitors will be able to experience our wheelchair-accessible WoW classroom, one of our proudest achievements toward community outreach. It has been visiting schools and summer camps throughout the region since it debuted in January, reaching more than 6,000 visitors already.”
In addition, 2021 Artist in Residence Rachel Pierce will be doing a pop-up plein-air painting demonstration along Wildlife Drive to illustrate the difference between colorblind and normal vision, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors will have the opportunity to watch her paint and meet the artist, whose year-long “residency” will culminate in an exhibition of her refuge-inspired and other works starting Oct. 1.
“We have invited individuals living with color-blindness to the unveiling to try the scope for the first time and share their reactions,” said Westland, who led the project to get the scope in place. “This follows on the heels of numerous facilities and services — such as the observation tower’s accessible ramp, a lift for the Visitor & Education Center and wheelchair accessibility on the Tarpon Bay Explorers tram tours — to make visitor services at the refuge available to the greater public.”
