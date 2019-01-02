Sarasota Concert Association celebrates its 74th season with a roster of world-renowned classical artists and ensembles. SCA’s 2019 Great Performers Series season, which runs January through April, features the piano duo Anderson & Roe (Jan. 14); the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (Jan. 24); the Czech National Symphony Orchestra with mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard (Feb. 11); Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Jeremy Denk, piano (Feb. 21); the Pavel Haas Quartet (March 15); and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, with Fabio Bidini, piano (April 3). Five of the concerts are at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and one concert is at Riverview Performing Arts Center. For more information and to purchase season subscriptions, visit www.scasarasota.org.
For a sneak preview of all six Great Performers Series concerts, SCA is hosting a preview event, Monday, January 7, 2 p.m., at Geldbart Auditorium in Selby Library, 1331 1st St, Sarasota. John Goodman, a SCA board member and noted music educator and lecturer, will preview some of the music that will be performed during the season, and Joy McIntyre, SCA’s board president, will speak about the artists and ensembles. This event is free and open to the public.
The 2019 Great Performers Series season opens on Jan. 14 with the piano duo, Anderson & Roe. Known for their adrenalized performances, original compositions, and amazing music videos, Greg Anderson and Elizabeth Joy Roe are revolutionizing the piano duo experience for the 21st century. Described as “the most dynamic duo of this generation” (San Francisco Classical Voice), “rock stars of the classical music world” (Miami Herald), and “the very model of complete 21st-century musicians” (The Washington Post), Anderson & Roe aim to make classical music a relevant and powerful force around the world. Their program will feature Brahms’ Sonata for Two Pianos, Op. 34b, Brahms’ Hungarian Dances, variations on a theme of Leonard Cohen’s composition, “Hallelujah,” and their arrangement of John Lennon’s and Paul McCartney’s composition, “Let It Be.” (7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.) For more information, visit www.andersonroe.com.
The season continues on Jan.y 24 with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (CMS). Under the artistic direction of cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han, CMS is renowned as one of the world’s most distinguished chamber music ensembles. The group’s program includes Brahms’ Quartet No. 3 in C Minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 60, Suk’s Quartet in A Minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 1, and Dvořák’s Quartet in E-flat Major for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 87. (7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.) For more information, visit www.chambermusicsociety.org.
The season’s third concert, on Feb. 11, features the Czech National Symphony Orchestra with John Mauceri, conductor, and the Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano, Isabel Leonard. The orchestra is esteemed as one of Europe’s top symphonic ensembles. Renowned for its versatility, the group collaborates regularly with the world’s top composers, conductors and artists. John Mauceri’s distinguished career has taken him not only to the world's greatest opera companies and symphony orchestras, but also to the musical stages of Broadway and Hollywood and the halls of academia. Highly acclaimed for her “passionate intensity and remarkable vocal beauty,” Isabel Leonard continues to thrill audiences both in the opera house and on the concert stage. The Chicago Tribune wrote of her: “The vocal and physical beauty, the natural stage charisma, the sure dramatic instincts, to win all hearts from the outset.” The concert’s program includes Smetana’s The Moldau from “Ma Vlast,” Bernstein’s Selection of Songs and Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story,” and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9. (7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.) For more information, visit www.cnso.cz/EN.
The Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Jeremy Denk, piano, perform in Sarasota on February 21. The Academy is celebrated for its fresh, brilliant interpretations of great orchestral music. Formed by Sir Neville Marriner in 1958, the Academy quickly gained a preeminent international reputation for its distinctive, polished and refined sound. Today, the Academy is led by music director and virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell, retaining the collegiate spirit and flexibility of the original conductor-less ensemble. Jeremy Denk is one of America’s foremost pianists. Winner of a MacArthur Fellowship, and the Avery Fisher Prize, Denk was recently elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. The New York Times lauded Denk as “a pianist you want to hear no matter what he performs, in whatever combination—both for his penetrating intellectual engagement with the music and for the generosity of his playing.” The evening’s program includes Albinoni’s Concerto Op. 5, No. 5 in A Minor, a new commission by the British composer, Sally Beamish, Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 14 in E-flat Major, Elgar’s Serenade for Strings and Bartók’s Divertimento for String Orchestra. (7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.) For more information, visit www.asmf.org.
The Pavel Haas Quartet will perform in concert on March 15. Based in Prague, this chamber ensemble has been called “the world’s most exciting string quartet.” The group’s members are Veronika Jarůšková, violin; Marek Zwiebel, violin; Jiří Kabát, viola; and Peter Jarůšek, violincello. The program includes Shostakovich’s Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp Minor, Op. 108, and Quartet No. 8 in C Minor, Op. 110; and Beethoven’s Quartet in C Major, Op. 59, No. 3. (7:30 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center.) For more information, visit www.pavelhaasquartet.com.
The final concert of the season, April 3, features the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, with JoAnn Falletta, conductor, and Fabio Bidini, piano. Hailed as a “leading force for the music of our time,” for her work as a conductor, communicator, recording artist, audience builder, and champion of American composers, JoAnn Falletta serves as music director of the BPO and was acclaimed by The Washington Post as having “Toscanini’s tight control over ensemble, Walter’s affectionate balancing of inner voices, Stokowski’s gutsy showmanship, and a controlled frenzy worthy of Bernstein.” The New York Times called her “one of the brightest stars of symphonic music in America.” Fabio Bidini is recognized as one of the foremost pianists to have emerged from Italy since the days of Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli. After winning top prizes in numerous international competitions, his sensational success at both the Busoni and Van Cliburn International Piano Competitions launched his international career. His playing is noted for its technical wizardry and poetic lyricism. The program features Berlioz’s Roman Carnival Overture, Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2, and Prokofiev’s Selections from Romeo & Juliet. (7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.) For more information, visit www.bpo.org.
Five of the Great Performers Series concerts are at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. The March 15 concert is at the Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way in Sarasota. Subscriptions for all six concerts are $140, $200, $264, $355, and $420. For subscription information, call 941-225-6500. Forms for subscriptions can also be downloaded at www.scasarasota.org.
SCA also presents Music Matinees, a free concert series that includes performances by high-caliber, area-based artists. The series is designed to offer a variety of musical genres, including classical, jazz and opera, and features vocal and instrumental performers. The 2018-2019 season continues with Marc Mannino, classical and jazz guitar (January 16); Michael Baron and Priscilla Navarro, one piano, four hands (February 6); Sarasota Opera Studio Artists (March 6) and Hein Jung, soprano, and Grigorios Zamparas, piano (April 10). All concerts are held at noon at Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center in Sarasota.
The Sarasota Concert Association (SCA) is a nonprofit organization that fosters greater appreciation for world-class classical music by offering the community two engaging programs from December to April. The Great Performers Series, in its 74th season, brings world-renowned orchestras and chamber groups to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and the Riverview Performing Arts Center. The Music Matinee Series features outstanding regional artists in free community concerts at Beatrice Friedman Symphony Hall and other venues. For more information about SCA, visit www.scasarasota.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.