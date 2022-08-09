South Florida families looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled getaway in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, recently broke ground on its newest resort in Naples.
Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will become the brand’s 21st resort in North America, featuring 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park. The resort will sit on 20 acres on the eastern edge of Collier County, near the I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange and next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, making for a convenient, fun-filled getaway for families.
With a rough construction timeline of 18-24 months, Great Wolf Lodge South Florida is expected to celebrate its grand opening in spring/summer of 2024.
“As we look to expand the Great Wolf Lodge experience to new markets, we are excited to place our newest resort in South Florida. This resort will offer families in the Sunshine State an easy, carefree escape, where parents and kids have the opportunity to laugh and play together and strengthen their family bonds,” said Murray Hennessy, chief executive officer for Great Wolf Resorts.
Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will be a year-round family destination filled with attractions and amenities for all ages.
Highlights
● An expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, heated to a comfortable 84 degrees, featuring a variety of body slides, tube slides, raft rides, activity pools and splash areas for every member of the family — from toddlers and teens to parents and grandparents.
● A 62,000-square-foot family entertainment center known as the Great Wolf Adventure Park will offer a variety of family-friendly attractions, including MagiQuest — Great Wolf Lodge’s exclusive live-action adventure game where players use interactive magic wands to battle goblins and dragons.
● A collection of complimentary family events and activities including Yoga Tails, a morning exercise program that combines tales from the creatures found in the Spirit Water Forest with yoga poses, and evening events such as Great Wolf Lodge’s signature Hustle & Howl dance party and Story Time event.
● Several dining options that will appeal to a variety of culinary styles ranging from pizza and burgers to upscale dining and premium ice cream treats at Wood’s End Creamery.
● Family-friendly suites in a variety of categories and styles including Great Wolf-themed suites with separate sleeping quarters for kids designed as either a log cabin or wolf den and outfitted with bunk beds and Great Wolf character theming. The resort will also feature suites with multiple bedrooms for large families or multi-generational groups. Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will offer an exceptional value for families with admission to the water park and much of the family entertainment activities in the Grand Lobby included as part of the guest’s stay.
● Meeting and event planners can also look to Great Wolf Lodge South Florida for their meeting and event needs. The property will boast 13,000 square feet of flexible conference space with breakout rooms, built-in A/V technology, customizable catering options, and a team of dedicated industry professionals to tend to every meeting need.
For more information on Great Wolf Resorts and its brand of indoor water park resorts, visit www.greatwolf.com.
