Broadway has always loved extravaganzas, productions that fill the stage with mammoth casts and spectacular sets calculated to floor audiences — at least until the next big show blows in.
Off Broadway Palm Theatre in Fort Myers is currently presenting a comedy that went as far in the opposite direction as possible when it was devised, and it's still getting laughs more than 40 years later. "Greater Tuna," playing through April 30, debuted in Austin, Texas in 1981 and made its way to New York a year later, where it began building a reputation, so much so that by 1984 a film version, co-produced by TV sitcom giant Norman Lear, was made for HBO. At one time, "Greater Tuna" laid claim to being the most-frequently produced play in the United States, and it has spawned three sequels. Special performances of "Greater Tuna" and its first sequel, "A Tuna Christmas," were given at The White House for President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara.
"Greater Tuna" is set in a fictional south Texas community that, counter to Texan tendencies, boasts of being "the third-smallest town in Texas." The play has been praised for showing affection for Southern rural culture even as it relentlessly satirizes it.
What adds to the fun is that "Greater Tuna" is devised to entertain on two levels. As with any play, the aim is to engage the audience and to have them connect with the characters and the narrative as it unfolds. A the same time, "Greater Tuna" makes a point of never letting you forget that you are watching a performance.
The hook to "Greater Tuna" is that it calls for just two actors to play 20 characters. Michael Santora and Michael Weaver play 10 characters each — men, women, children — even a dog — as a day in the town of Tuna unfolds.
“Greater Tuna” opens at the town's 275-watt radio station, where such news items as the results of a local essay contest are reported, along with sports and a uniquely ambiguous weather report. Other townsfolk appear at the station and elsewhere, including the owner of the town gun store; leaders of the local KKK branch and of the town's anti-smut league; a Humane Society representative who discusses "the duck problem"; the high school football coach explaining the team's most recent blowout loss; a perennial also-ran in local politics who has a new, can't-miss tax plan; and Yippie, a five-time Pet of the Week that no one wants to adopt.
Directing "Greater Tuna" is Off Broadway Palm’s artistic producer. Bernier had the good fortune of having two actors at his disposal who were familiar with the play and it's intricacies. He was particularly familiar with Weaver, who's done about 30 shows at Broadway Palm Dinner Theater, Bernier estimated.
Bernier had no doubt in Weaver's versatility in general, nor in his ability to handle the demands of “Greater Tuna.”
“This my sixth production of 'Greater Tuna',” Weaver said. His experience with the show goes back to 1990.
Santora has also done the show in the past. The challenge was to take their separate experiences with the script and make them compatible.
“It’s something we talked about very early,” Bernier said. Throughout the show, he said, both actors change their appearance have to change their appearances, they have to change their voices.” Each actor had to be sure no two of his own characters sounded too much alike, or that any of them like one of the other guy’s characters.
As with any play, a lot of that comes by working together, Weaver said.
“When you work with different actors, you have to adapt, because what they’ve coming up with doesn’t always mesh with what you’re doing,” Weaver said. “You have a foundation and then what you build in rehearsals is unique to each production.”
Timing and pacing are extremely important with this show. As the parade of characters take their turns on stage, a significant part of the attention deservedly belongs on the quick changes Santora and Weaver have to make to their costumes and voices as they switch from one character to the next.
“There are about 35 quick changes,” Bernier said. Weaver estimated it at something more like 50.
“I think we have one change that is six seconds, and I don’t think there’s any change that’s over 30 seconds. We’re talking about wigs, shoes, everything.”
There are three dressers backstage, Weaver said. They are never seen, but they are an integral part of the performance.
“I go backstage and they rip my clothes off me and start putting something else on,” he said.
The choreography of these changes is as tightly rehearsed as any dance routine, Weaver said. As one short falls to the floor, a boot is being put on his left foot while his right arm is going into the sleeve of a jacket and a hat is place on his head. There is no mirror, so he never sees the transformation, it's completely in the dressers' hands.
Without having to race through the change alone, he's able to maintain his focus, he said, and as he feels each new new article of clothing, it helps with the quick mental transition from one character to the next.
Bernier and Weaver commented that with the pace and nature of the show it comes across as having a skit comedy quality.
“It’s interesting, because I think a lot of people think there’s a lot of improv with this show, and there really isn’t,” Weaver said. “It’s pretty tightly scripted. Occasionally you have to improvise something if a costume change takes two seconds too long.”
Except for those rare exceptions, the script is exactly as it was in 1982. That's impressive, Bernier said. The comedy works as well today as it did then.
After 40 years and running, this tuna's still fresh.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.