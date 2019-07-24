By RUSTY PRAY
Go Correspondent
“America’s Got Talent” may have introduced Greg Morton to, well, America, but no introductions were necessary in Charlotte County.
Morton, whose “Star Wars” impersonations have captured the imagination of fans everywhere, was a featured performer at Visani in Port Charlotte long before he took the stage for the NBC talent show.
“Greg has been coming to Visani for 12 years,” said Drew Shirback, Visani general manager. “I consider him a friend.”
Morton is scheduled to return to Visani for five performances from July 31 to Aug. 3. Tickets start at $10. Showtimes are available at the Visani website, www.visani.net.
Morton wowed the audience and judges with his audition for season 14 of “America’s Got Talent.” On his website, he described how he felt when he finished his routine.
“When I finished my Star Wars routine with a bow and flying dismount, I felt like a figure skater who had just nailed triple Axel at the Olympics,” he said on the website. “The standing ovation I received from all four judges and the audience was completely overwhelming. I started to tear up. It felt like all those many years of work had led to this perfect moment.”
Comedian Howie Mandel, a judge on the show, said he couldn’t “believe there isn’t a banner with your name on it in Vegas.”
While Morton has gained celebrity with his impressions, Shirback says Morton really stands out as a stand-up comedian.
“He has humor for everyone,” Shirback said. “He’s one of the best out there.”
A native of Canada, Morton got his start when he was 16 as a PA announcer at a department store. He went on to do animation and voice-over work for several Saturday morning cartoons before focusing on stand-up comedy.
In his 35 years in the business, he has shared the stage with Mandel, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Sinbad, Bill Maher, and Brad Garrett from “Everybody Loves Raymond,” among others.
Morton has opened for Celine Dion, Harry Connick Jr. and Luther Vandross at Radio City Music Hall, and he has appeared on Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend” and “Comic’s Unleashed,” and his own “Dry Bar Comedy” special, “I Started Out as a Baby.Tickets and additional information are available online at www.visani.net, or call 941-629-9191.
