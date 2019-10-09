Visani Theatre will present Greggie And The Jets, a tribute to Elton John, in concert on Oct. 15 and Dec. 3.
The concerts will showcase the entire career of the famous entertainer and feature his biggest hits plus some of the deep album cuts for the diehard fans.
Greggie, like Elton, was a classical pianist initially, and grew up playing Elton’s music since the age of 8. The ability to channel the vocals and piano skills, plus every tiny nuance, has come to fruition over years of dedicated work. The result is a near-perfect presentation.
The band consists of internationally-credited musicians who have played and recorded in many different countries. They have performed alongside The Orchestra (starring ELO former members) Pat Benatar, Dokken, The Fixx, the Marshall Tucker Band, Bad Company, A Flock of Seagulls, K.C. and the Sunshine Band and Gary Wright.
Greggie And The Jets features the glitz, glamour, glasses, platform heels, costumes, white grand piano and extremely discerning musicianship it takes to deliver the authentic sound of their hero.
Each show starts at 7:30 p.m. and is approximately two hours in length, consisting of two sets. Doors open At 5 p.m.
Ticket prices start at $49.39, which includes the show ticket, dinner (choose from three entrees), dessert, soft drinks, sales tax and gratuity.
For more information on Greggie And The Jets, visit www.greggieand thejets.com.
