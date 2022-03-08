Greggie and The Jets bring Elton John tribute

Greg Vadimsky is a man of many talents.
He’s a published author of “100 Years of Horror, Vol. 1 (1919-1945),” with three more entertaining volumes in the pipeline. He claims inspiration by his grandmother Sophia’s weekend airings of “Creature Feature” and “Fright Theater,” hosted by the legendary “Dr. Paul Bearer” on Channel 44, Tampa Bay.
When he wasn’t assembling monster models in his garage, he took lessons as a classical pianist starting at the age of 5. He would go on to win Florida state competitions at 10 and 12.
He’s been performing in his own bands since he was a teenager and now has about 150 shows a year.
He’s a singer/songwriter who’s penned dozens of solo studio recordings, albums and feature film soundtracks.
But, he said, “Elton John and Bernie Taupin's songs just captured my soul — probably since I was always a bit of a lonely kid, like Elton was.”
Young Greg started out playing and singing Elton’s songs by ear, until selfsame Grandma Sophia bought him a set of the glam rocker’s music books when he was 8.
“As I matured and improved, I stopped lessons at age 15,” he continued. “My teacher and I just couldn't figure out where else to go with it.”
What else could he do?
Vadimsky became a professional musician with his first band, Spectre, which went on to have a record contract with original songs just as he was turning 18.
Since then, Vadimsky has shared the stage with many, including The Orchestra, starring former ELO members, and Eric Burdon of The Animals.
For almost 26 years, he and Brian "Big-B" Arnold, on drums and vocals, have toured the United States and United Kingdom as Greg & Brian. A veteran of Ball State University’s jazz program, with credits including Pat Benatar and Bad Company, Arnold is also drums and vocals in their Elton John tribute, Greggie and The Jets.
About other members of Greggie and The Jets, Vadimsky said, “My brother Gary, who’s seven years younger, has been with me since Spectre days. He’s simply phenomenal on guitar and vocals. His wife, Lori, has just joined us on backing vocals and percussion, and is a great addition to the band.
“The rest of the band is filled out by Patrick Green on keyboards and vocals, who’s a guy who can really hear the difficult harmonies and perfect them.
“Johnny Lawson, on bass and vocals, specializes in recreating the difficult bass lines of the late Dee Murray. He’s performed with so many groups he’s lost count, but among them are The Marshall Tucker Band and Gary Wright (‘Dream Weaver’).”
In their shows, they don't necessarily play Elton’s songbook chronologically but do share with the audience the stories Elton and Bernie Taupin have told about writing them. Expect to hear old favorites as well as deep album cuts — everything from “Levon” to “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” and “I’m Still Standing.”
“We are told at every show that we sonically re-create how the classic recordings sounded,” said Vadimsky. “The music is the most important thing, with the outfits just being the icing on the cake.”
There are at least two changes of glitzy costumes, glasses, mohair suits and electric boots.
