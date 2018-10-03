Musicians wishing to perform before a live audience will now have an opportunity to gain experience and market their talent at the Englewood Art Center. Groovin’ in the Gallery, according to Englewood resident, John Munn, will benefit musicians, the gallery, and locals who appreciate a relaxing evening of musical entertainment. He believes that the spacious Loranger Gallery will provide a unique venue where musicians will be able to showcase and share their musical talent with others. Every Tuesday evening Munn plans to sing, play bass, and host programs as the master of ceremonies. Using a video projector, he will project scenes as a backdrop for individual performances. “Groovin’ in the Gallery is part open mic, musical concert, music appreciation, and music sing-a-long where the audience gets in on the act. It’s a mini concert. Our band will perform a number then turns the stage over to individuals who perform their favorite cover songs or original arrangements. The program is intended to offer performers the stage experience they need in order to build a rapport with their audience. Performing isn’t just about how well you sing and play, but how you communicate with the listener,” Munn explains.
Early in his career, John Munn, a real estate investor who is working on his fourth feature film screenplay, traveled for years as a “Roadie” providing lighting and stage equipment for big named groups such as: The Moody Blues, Chicago, Fleetwood Mac, Kenny Rogers, Neil Young, and Linda Ronstadt. After relocating to Englewood he began recruiting fellow musicians wanting to stay plugged into music. About eight singer/guitarists, a drummer, and Munn on bass, got together at their homes or the Open Studio on Englewood Road and began by calling out songs and chords of tunes they all knew and loved. “I asked everyone to give me the names of songs that they could play so we could see which songs we all had in common. It was amazing how good we sounded without rehearsing,” exclaimed, Munn whose plan now is to promote his “Groovin’ in the Gallery” band and new musical talent at the Englewood Art Center. If members of the audience enjoy what they see and hear, they may book the individual or group for a private party or corporate event. Although Groovin’ in the Gallery is free and open to the public, organizers welcome donations that will provide funding for additional microphones and compensate the Englewood Art Center.
Groovin’ in the Gallery takes place at the Englewood Art Center, 350 S. McCall Road, Englewood from 6-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday evening. Aspiring musicians are invited to bring their own instruments and sheet music and perform one or two songs if time allows. All styles of music and original compositions are welcomed. A public address system and guitar/bass amps and microphones will be provided, but guitarists must bring their own guitar cables and effects. Musicians may sign up beforehand by contacting John Munn at: funnmunn@comcast.net. View their Facebook page and more information at Groovin’ in the Gallery.
