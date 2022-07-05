MSC World Europa’s first guests will embark on a gastronomic journey when they set sail in December 2022. The ground-breaking ship will be home to more than 30 international and immersive food and beverage concepts, each driven by creative expression and seasonality.
Jacques Van Staden, Vice President of Food & Beverage, MSC Cruises, said: “The food and beverage experience on board MSC World Europa — much like the ship itself — has been designed with the future in mind. From sustainable sourcing and fresh farm-to-ocean ingredients, we have pulled out all the stops to offer a varied and unabridged dining offering for the next generation cruiser. Each new concept aims to go beyond what traditional venues achieved in the past and focus on crafted, artisanal, and immersive experiences that will revolutionize the place dining holds in the overall cruise experience. We are eager for guests to discover what we have in store and savor the world while traveling with us.”
MSC World Europa features 20 bars and lounges, and 13 next-level dining venues, for a distinct gastronomic journey of discovery that offers guests everything from grab-and-go to fine dining, elevating the onboard experience with a variety of innovations and exciting new collaborations.
FROM MORNING COFFEE TO LATE-NIGHT COCKTAILS
MSC World Europa is brimming with seven new concepts to delight the senses.
Coffee Emporium: This sleek and modern spot is a coffee connoisseur’s dream. Choose from some of the world’s best coffee beans, including a signature blend roasted on board. Then select your favorite brewing and serving style with options including French, Italian, Turkish and Moroccan, served with corresponding international sweet treats. Lavazza, one of the world’s leading coffee roasters, will develop a special MSC signature roast, which can also be taken home.
Raj Polo Tea House: Take a step back in time to turn-of-the-century India, where Indian and English tea traditions converge in a relaxing tropical setting. Guests will discover time-honored English breakfast and high tea alongside trendier beverage options like tea infused cocktails, cold-brewed and iced tea selections.
Masters of the Sea: MSC Cruises’ signature British pub reaches new heights, both literally and figuratively. The new design features two levels for enjoying live music and drinks. The space includes a full-scale micro-brewery making an MSC Signature beers on board.
The Gin Project: Gin aficionados won’t be able to pass up over 70 craft gins, with classic cocktails expertly prepared by gin-tenders. Guests will be able to test their hand at shaking their own botanical cocktails with a vintage Crawley’s shaker.
Elixir-Mixology Bar: The “it bar” for cool and edgy cocktails, with expert mixologists creating handcrafted concoctions featuring delicious Fever Tree mixers. This space also offers an outdoor terrace to enjoy pre- and post-meal beverages while watching the waves go by under the stars, as well as a dedicated Liquor Corner for tasting your favorite spirits.
Fizz Champagne Bar: The bubbly experience is elevated from previous ships with a dedicated venue. This sumptuous lounge offers an elegant atmosphere to enjoy decadent Champagne and sparkling wine, a selection of caviar, chilled seafood and more.
Other new hotspots include a healthy green Zest Juice Bar, the Malt Lounge for fine cigars with an incredible choice of whisky or cognac and Sweet Temptations — the ultimate gelato and frozen yogurt bar where kids can build their own frozen yogurt and magnum ice cream bars.
FRESH AND DELECTABLE DINING FOR EVERY PALATE
The dining selection on board MSC World Europa offers its own mesmerizing new concepts to enjoy, as well as popular favorites that guests will want to come back to again and again. With countless styles of cuisine and fresher-than-fresh ingredient sourcing, the options are seemingly endless.
Chef’s Garden Kitchen: An oasis for foodies that focuses on flavorful, seasonal farm-to-ocean cooking with hydroponic microgreens grown and harvested on board. The microgreens and lush greenery serve as the ultimate backdrop, set against an open chef’s table kitchen complete with al fresco dining options.
La Pescaderia: Fresh seafood in a market-style setting complete with a fresh fish display where guests can choose from whole fish to be prepared or from a selection of to-go options. The restaurant prepares traditional seafood complemented by a variety of Mediterranean appetizers and features outdoor patio seating.
Luna Park Pizza & Burger: A casual buffet featuring bright ambiance and inventive design elements for all ages. The interactive experience includes family games and a fun menu with classic American fare like “Coney dogs,” salted pretzels and funnel cake.
Perennial specialty restaurant favorites will also be found on board, including the Butcher’s Cut American-style steakhouse, the fun and flavorful Asian-inspired Kaito Teppanyaki & Sushi Bar, and the Latin American street food-inspired inspired Hola! Tacos & Cantina.
Main dining options are available in the Bubbles, La Foglia, Esagono, and Hexagon Restaurants, along with Il Mercato Buffet and La Brasserie Buffet. Aurea guests will also enjoy exclusive access to the Les Dunes Restaurant.
MSC World Europa is under construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint Nazaire, France and will welcome her first guests in December 2022. She will spend her inaugural season in the Arabian Gulf region, providing the ultimate winter sun experience with 7-night cruises from Dubai. Departing Dubai on March 25, MSC World Europa will head to the Mediterranean Sea. For summer 2023, she will offer 7-night cruises calling at the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina; Valletta in Malta; Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.