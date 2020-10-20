Gulf Coast Symphony and Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall are partnering on a limited capacity 7-show series, “Social Distancing Saturdays,” will begin on Oct. 24 and conclude on Dec. 19.
All shows will be limited to less than 500 tickets per event with social distancing between all seats. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall is looking forward to resuming live programming and the health and safety of our community is our highest priority. Complete details on safety protocols are on the website at www.bbmannpah.com/visit-us/welcomeback.
The 7-show series consists of:
“An Enchanted Evening of Broadway” — 7 p.m. Oct. 24
Relive the golden era of Broadway with memorable songs from the Great White Way. Program includes hits from “South Pacific,” “Kiss Me Kate,” “Camelot,” “Guys and Dolls,” and many more, all performed with world-class vocalists and the Gulf Coast Symphony.
“Classical 101: The Three B’s” — 7 p.m. Nov. 7
The Three B’s — Bach, Beethoven and Brahms take center stage in this homage to some of classical music’s most enduring composers.
“At the Movies — The Greatest Musical Films” — 7 p.m. Nov. 14
Local favorites Mark Sanders and Carolann Sanita join the Gulf Coast Symphony to present great Movie Musicals. From the contemporary musical dramas “The Greatest Showman” and Disney’s “Frozen,” to classic films like “The Sound of Music” and “Oklahoma!”
“The Mark Wood Rock Symphony Experience” — 7 p.m. Nov. 21
As one of the original members and musical arranger of the multi-platinum selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra, rock violinist Mark Wood brings power, flash and excitement to his arrangements of the greatest classic rock standards. Trained at the prestigious Juilliard School of Music, Mark has recorded and toured with Billy Joel, Celine Dion and Kanye West, among others. This high-powered symphonic rock program will have you dancing in your seat.
“Highlights from the Nutcracker” — 7 p.m. Dec. 5
The music soars, snowflakes swirl, flowers dance and a little girl dreams about sugar plum fairies and handsome princes, coming to life in an enchanted world. The Gulfshore Ballet and the Gulf Coast Symphony partner to present your favorite highlights from Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic, with new choreography by Iliana Lopez & Franklin Gamero. Produced in partnership with Gulfshore Ballet.
“Deck the Halls” — 7 p.m. Dec. 12
The festive sounds of the season ring through the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, as the Gulf Coast Symphony presents your most favorite symphonic pops holiday medleys. From Leroy Anderson’s endearing “Sleigh Ride,” a medley of music from Christmas movie classics, to the Mannheim Steamroller’s “Silent Night,” and much, much more. A show perfect for the whole family to celebrate this time of giving and joy.
“A Sinatra Christmas” — 7 p.m. Dec. 19
Celebrate the holidays with legendary Sinatra tribute artist Brian Duprey, as he recreates the Christmas songs that became hits. When Brian Duprey sings, those listening might swear they were hearing Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, as Frank’s own daughter, Nancy Sinatra has said. As the lead actor in the hit musical, “The Rat Pack is Back,” Brian spent 10 years perfecting his craft in Las Vegas, and in over 200 performing arts centers across the country. This show was named Best Tribute Show of Las Vegas in 2014.
