Provided by Gulf Theater
The Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum is primed to present a series of shows that are sure to make its inaugural entertainment season unforgettable.
From Frank Sinatra and Bob Hope to Harry S. Truman and Yi-Yang Chen — the Gulf Theater’s lineup encompasses the full spectrum of fun. The season’s bill is loaded with music and comedy, but it also includes lectures and even a one-actor play.
“We believe we’ve assembled an entertainment package that will appeal to everyone — seniors, veterans, families,” said Gary Butler, executive director of the parent Military Heritage Museum. “Our goal is to bring people in to see shows that will bring them back.”
Two big events will help deliver the Christmas spirit to Southwest Florida, one of Santa’s favorite stops. “Ringing in the Holidays” will offer theater-goers top local artists singing joyous holiday songs in a spirited performance. Three shows are scheduled Dec. 13-15.
“Bob Hope’s Christmas Gala” will follow Dec. 20-21. Hope impersonator Bill Johnson will be joined by Holly Faris as Phyllis Diller and Marilyn Monroe, with special guest Michelle Dellafave, a former dancer on the “Dean Martin Show.” Hope toured tirelessly for decades entertaining American troops around the world with his USO shows. “The Christmas Gala,” a museum fundraiser, will recall the exuberance and excitement Hope’s shows brought to members of the military.
Once we all catch our breath after the holidays, Jack Rabito will take the stage to perform “Give ,em Hell Harry,” a biographical play covering President Harry S. Truman, at 7 p.m. Jan. 17.
Dave Bray USA with opening act Nate Winkler have been invited to perform Jan. 25. Bray is a Navy veteran and national touring singer-songwriter who has dedicated his musical career to supporting U.S. veterans as well as active duty military, fire, police and first responders. Winkler is a local Marine Corps veteran and guitarist who co-founded the local nonprofit Veterans Initiative for Therapeutic Arts.
The Gulf Coast Theater will shift from saluting veterans to side-slapping laughs with Comedy Night with Derek Richards on Feb. 1. Richards, a regular on the Las Vegas strip, will talk about his Irish-Catholic upbringing, his divorce, the holidays and his child-free existence — and have you laughing hysterically while he’s doing it.
February will feature a tribute to pioneer rocker Pat Benatar on Feb. 15, Blue Water Red Blood on the Feb. 22, the Manhattan Piano Trio on the Feb. 23 and Letters from Home on the Feb. 29. All Fired Up: A tribute to Pat Benatar will captivate the audience just like the original artist. Blue Water Red Blood is a lecture by author DL Havlin, a native Floridian who considers slash pines, palms, water and sand his blood relatives. The Manhattan Piano Trio is one of the most creative, exciting and dynamic young ensembles in America. Letters from Home is a high-energy show featuring music from the World War II and Vietnam eras.
Faithfully, a Nashville band that pays tribute to super groups Journey and the Eagles, is set to perform two shows — one at 3 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. March 7, and a week later, on the March 14, Tony Sands will take the stage in the form of Frank Sinatra for one show only.
Almost Abba, an Abba tribute band, will perform March 14. Who can resist the legendary Swedish band’s infectious rhythms, likeable lyrics and captivating harmony?
International pianist Yi-Yang Chen was just added to the bill, extending the Gulf theater’s season to March 29. Chen recently strung together victories in the Sussex, Washington and Waring international piano competitions. Critics have written about Chen’s “flair for the unusual and his technical and artistic capacity to deliver.”
“There’s so much talent coming here over the next few months,” Butler said. “I can’t think of a better lineup for the Gulf Theater’s inaugural season. The Gulf Theater is about to take its place on the map of go-to entertainment venues in Southwest Florida.
