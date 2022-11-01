Gulf Theater salutes Veterans Day

Jonathan “Neil Diamond” Elgart, Elvis impersonator Jeff Bradford, Martina Long and Missie Jordan put on a star-studded Veterans Day tribute at Gulf Theater.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

You might say that Punta Gorda’s Military Heritage Museum has its own special day every year.

It dates back to 11 a.m. on the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918, when World War I combatants signed an armistice that brought conflict to an end. Over the years Nov. 11, originally named Armistice Day, became a federal holiday dedicated to world peace and honoring World War I veterans.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments