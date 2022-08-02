Join Latin Divo, Fernando Gonzalez from Cuba and GO Diva, Erika Ramirez from Venezuela with Cuban guitarist, pianist and percussionist for an infusion of Latin culture. Enjoy dinner at 6 p.m. May 7 at Carmelo's Italian Ristorante in Punta Gorda while experiencing a kaleidoscope of Latin music including boleros, Zarzuela latin pop, traditional folk from Mexico, Venezuela, Peru, Spain and more.
Gulfshore Opera plans two full scale opera productions and a variety of vocal music concerts and fun social events (GO Socials) for the 2022-23 season.
GO plans a total of 40 performances at 20 different venues to serve residents and tourists in Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sanibel, Estero, Bonita Springs, Naples and Marco Island.
The performance schedule includes a wide variety of affordable vocal concerts suitable for diverse audiences. GO will launch their season in November with an ‘al fresco’ tour of Latin infusion. Patrons will experience a kaleidoscope of Latin music including boleros, Zarzuela, Latin pop, by Gipsy Kings, Santana and others. Latin Divo, Fernando Gonzalez from Cuba and GO Diva, Erika Ramirez from Venezuela will perform this Hispanic Heritage concert with Cuban guitarist, pianist and percussionist.
Back by popular demand, GO Divas, Gulfshore Opera’s popular women’s vocal ensemble, returns with a series of fun and friendly concerts featuring rich vocal harmonies from opera scenes to popular songs from the 60s and 70s. The tour begins at Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante for an open air concert and dinner. "Divas & Dinner" includes an outdoor concert and dinner on Nov. 6.
In February, the company presents the first of two full scale productions. "The Barber of Seville" by Gioachino Rossini tours the three counties Feb. 19-26. This classic comedy has a playful energy that springs from Rossini’s exuberant music. It will be presented in a whimsical new production directed by Josh Shaw, who returns after his brilliant success directing the "Bat’s Revenge" last February.
The high season finale will be a full scale production of "Don Giovanni" in partnership with the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra. Mozart’s dark comedy, known as one of the greatest operas of all time, is a tale of a traveling playboy who blazes a path to his own destruction in a single day.
