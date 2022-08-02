Latin Infusion

Join Latin Divo, Fernando Gonzalez from Cuba and GO Diva, Erika Ramirez from Venezuela with Cuban guitarist, pianist and percussionist for an infusion of Latin culture. Enjoy dinner at 6 p.m. May 7 at Carmelo's Italian Ristorante in Punta Gorda while experiencing a kaleidoscope of Latin music including boleros, Zarzuela latin pop, traditional folk from Mexico, Venezuela, Peru, Spain and more.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY Gulfshore Opera

Gulfshore Opera plans two full scale opera productions and a variety of vocal music concerts and fun social events (GO Socials) for the 2022-23 season.

GO plans a total of 40 performances at 20 different venues to serve residents and tourists in Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sanibel, Estero, Bonita Springs, Naples and Marco Island.

