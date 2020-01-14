Gulfshore Opera, Southwest Florida’s regional opera company, begins its high season touring opera festival with a “Passionate Puccini” concert on Jan. 17.
Audiences will hear great moments from Puccini’s “Tosca,” “Turandot,” “Madama Butterfly,” some lesser known Puccini operas and a sneak peek into the upcoming production of “La Bohème.” (March 13 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda).
The featured guest artist for this concert is regional favorite, soprano Robyn Lamp. Back by popular demand, Ms. Lamp performed the role of Lucrezia Borgia last season on the Opera Meets Broadway Gala, also performing with Broadway star Norm Lewis. That same evening, she heroically stepped in as a last-minute replacement for the Verdi Requiem with the Southwest Florida Symphony.
Joining Lamp are Gulfshore Opera’s professional artists in residence: soprano Chelsea Lehnea, fresh off debuts at the Washington National Opera and the Merola Opera Program at San Francisco Opera. Lehnea will be performing the role of Musetta in “La Boheme.”
Tenor Peter Lake has been seen with the Savannah Voice Festival, directed by Sherrill Milnes and the Pacific Opera Project with a world premiere English/Japanese production of “Madama Butterfly.” He will portray the role of the poet Rodolfo in “La Boheme.”
Baritone, Neil Nelson, having just performed the title role in “Porgy & Bess” with the South Florida Symphony Orchestra, returns to Gulfshore Opera as an artist in residence. In addition to singing Marcello in “La Boheme,” Nelson will be featured on the GO Cabaret Series in a “Salute to Louis Armstrong.”
