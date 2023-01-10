The high season Community Concerts kick off with a tour of" Opera to Broadway" on Jan. 19 at the Gulf Theater in Punta Gorda. The concert program will explore how opera influenced American music theater starting with early 20th century works by Jerome Kern, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin and ending with great contemporary American works by André Previn, Stephen Sondheim and others. Gulfshore Opera’s Professional Artists in Residence perform with piano accompaniment.
"The Barber of Seville" tour makes a stop Feb. 23 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. This classic comedy with a playful energy that springs from Rossini’s exuberant music will be presented in a whimsical new production inspired by the art of Antoni Gaudi. Returning stage director Josh Shaw (La Boheme and Bat’s Revenge) is sure to make you laugh with a hilarious original production that includes colorful costumes, sets and chamber orchestra conducted by Maestro Jorge Parodi. English surtitles are provided.
Celebrate the rich heritage from the Emerald Isle with "Songs of Ireland" March 14 at the Gulf Theater in Punta Gorda. The GO Divas will perform traditional and contemporary Irish song arrangements in the style of Celtic Woman and others, with piano, fiddle and drum accompaniment.
The season finale grand opera production is "Don Giovanni." Mozart’s dark comedy, set in 18th century Spain. Based on the Spanish legend of Don Juan, this philandering hero blazes a path to his own destruction in a single day. The company plans a full scale production in partnership with Naples Philharmonic Orchestra and featuring renowned soloists with lush sets and costumes and the GO chorus. Experience this classic opera at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall on April 21.
On May 7, the Gulfshore Opera will return to Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante in Punta Gorda for "Latin Infusion!" Experience a kaleidoscope of Latin music including boleros, zarzuela and Latin pop. Returning favorite Cuban baritone, Fernando Gonzalez sings opera and pop music. His partner on stage is Venezuelan soprano, Erika Ramirez who is a member of the GO Divas. They will perform this Hispanic Heritage concert with Cuban guitarist, Jose Alfredo Fernandez-Acosta, , Cuban pianist, Daniel Escudero and Cuban percussionist, Alfredo Chacon.
