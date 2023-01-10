The high season Community Concerts kick off with a tour of" Opera to Broadway" on Jan. 19 at the Gulf Theater in Punta Gorda. The concert program will explore how opera influenced American music theater starting with early 20th century works by Jerome Kern, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin and ending with great contemporary American works by André Previn, Stephen Sondheim and others. Gulfshore Opera’s Professional Artists in Residence perform with piano accompaniment.

"The Barber of Seville" tour makes a stop Feb. 23 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. This classic comedy with a playful energy that springs from Rossini’s exuberant music will be presented in a whimsical new production inspired by the art of Antoni Gaudi. Returning stage director Josh Shaw (La Boheme and Bat’s Revenge) is sure to make you laugh with a hilarious original production that includes colorful costumes, sets and chamber orchestra conducted by Maestro Jorge Parodi. English surtitles are provided.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments