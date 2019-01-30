After five years of service to seven distinct communities Gulfshore Opera is moving its grand opera productions to the largest professional theatre in Southwest Florida, the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers.
The first scheduled grand opera production is “La Boheme” on March 18, 2020.
The 1871-seat theatre features a full proscenium stage, orchestra pit and state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. The Barbara B. Mann is also centrally located to the geographic areas served by Gulfshore Opera: Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties.
Patrons can enjoy the trip to and from the theater on one of party buses which the company will arrange from the outlying areas.
Puccini’s “La Boheme” is the most frequently performed opera in America. Much loved for its exquisite romantic melodies and relatable storyline, “La Boheme” is especially appropriate for Gulfshore Opera because it incorporates the company’s longstanding commitment to diversity and artistry.
For more information, visit www.gulfshoreopera.org.
