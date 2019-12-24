This holiday season you can enjoy a heart-warming, family friendly performance while donating to area homeless shelters. Gulfshore Opera presents “Amahl and the Night Visitors” on tour in Charlotte, Lee and Collier Counties Dec. 27-29.
Gian Carlo Menotti’s American folk opera is a Christmas miracle story for the whole family. “Amahl and the Night Visitors” is a retelling of the story of the Magi from the point of view of a young, disabled shepherd, Amahl who lives in poverty with his mother. One night, three kings stop for shelter on their journey following a wondrous star.
As the story unfolds, the true miracle and meaning of life is revealed, a gift far greater than gold.
In keeping with their commitment to community engagement, Gulfshore Opera is partnering with three Southwest Florida charities to support their missions. A portion of each adult ticket sold will directly benefit St. Matthew’s House, the Salvation Army of Naples and the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition.
Following a successful partnership with Opera Fusion (Fort Lauderdale) on Season 5’s “Don Pasquale,” Gulfshore Opera and Opera Fusion join forces again for this production which will tour the east coast of Florida following the local tour. The two companies are collaborating to feature the best of southern Florida’s regional talent to bring Amahl to life. The role of Amahl will be cast among boys in the Florida Singing Sons Boychoir (Fort Lauderdale).
For the Gulfshore Opera performances the role of the mother will be performed by Fort Myers resident, Lauryn Kay, last seen as Flora in Gulfshore Opera’s “La Traviata.” John Whittslesey, Christopher Waite, and Neill Nelson will perform the roles of Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar, the Three Kings, respectively. Nelson was seen as the Marquis in “La Traviata” and will be joining Gulfshore Opera as a professional artist in residence for Season 6. Alejandro Viera, seen as one of the Gulfshore Tenors in previous seasons, performs the role of The Page.
This fully staged production is set in biblical times with chamber orchestra and chorus.
