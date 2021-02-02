Gulfshore Opera presents a socially distanced “World of Lloyd Webber” for an opera meets Broadway concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Gulf Theater, Punta Gorda. A dynamic trio of versatile artists will perform songs and ensembles from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "Phantom of the Opera," "Cats," "Evita," "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Aspects of Love" and "Jesus Christ Superstar."
The featured artist is award-winning American tenor Glenn Seven Allen. Allen was hailed by Opera News as an “Edwardian matinee idol, giving by far the most detailed dramatic performance.” This past season, Allen starred as Jack Twist in "Brokeback Mountain" with New York City Opera and subsequently returned as Freddy in "Dear Erich." He also performed a Benefit Concert of Candide at Carnegie Hall, Lt. Cable in "South Pacific" with Annapolis Opera, Will in "Middlemarch in Spring" with Ash Lawn Opera, and performed in New York City Opera’s production of "Candide." Joining him will be promising young sopranos Nadia Marshall and Lauren Davis accompanied on piano by conductor and collaborative pianist Brian Holman, who has performed on five continents to great acclaim.
There will also be online streaming for this concert on Feb. 4 in conjunction with the "World of Webber" concert at the Gulf Theater in Punta Gorda. Streaming tickets are available for $20 per household.
Gulfshore Opera is committed to keeping our patrons safe. Touchless check-in will be utilized, including mobile or electronic tickets. Masks are required for all indoor locations. There will be limited and staggered seating to allow for social distancing. To reduce crowding, the concerts are one hour without intermission. The theater will be sanitized before each performance in addition to hand sanitizer at each entrance.
For tickets or additional information, visit www.gulfshoreopera.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.